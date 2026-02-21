For the Cincinnati Reds, the Window to Win Has Arrived

I don't know about you, but I feel optimistic about this Reds team going into 2026. About a month ago, I'm not sure I felt that way. But then I went to Reds Fest, and I heard the confidence the players spoke with. If they're believing, then I should too. Hopefully, you too, believe.

The Reds have the talent to not only compete, but contend. This is a talented team, with a strong starting rotation and a lineup capable of scoring runs, hitting for power, and unleashing speed on the bases. In addition, the bullpen could be an underrated but vital strength of this team.

Terry Francona has won before, and he has taken two different teams to the World Series. He wouldn't have come out of retirement if he didn't believe this team could contend. I think you hear a sense of urgency in his voice when he says "it's time." It's time for this club to take the next step and be a true contender.

If not this year, then when for the Reds? That's the question I'm asking. Because beyond this season, there's so much uncertainty. Will there even be a Major League Baseball season in 2027? I think there will be, but it's not for certain. Beyond 2027, there's uncertainty of how long Elly De La Cruz will be here. The same could be said about other members of the Reds' core.

The time is now to contend, and win. There's no guarantee you'll win in future years. Why not go ahead of schedule and make a deep playoff run in October this year? If you're in the Playoffs this year, go for it.

Reds fans have been waiting 31 years for the club to advance in the Postseason. The Bengals went 31 years without winning a playoff game. When they finally broke their curse, they went all the way to the Super Bowl. So, what you're saying is, could something similar happen for the Reds this season?

Can you imagine what this city would look like if they went to the World Series? I live downtown at The Banks, and I can tell you for a fact that it is hopping when the Reds are winning. All we care about as Reds fans, Bengals fans, Bearcats fans, FC Cincinnati fans, even Kentucky Wildcats and Ohio State Buckeyes fans, is seeing our teams win. For the Reds, a run in the Postseason would make for an incredible October.

The Reds have the talent and managing to get to the Postseason, and win in October. It's long past time for this club, this organization to get back to playing for the National League pennant and the World Series title. Saturday, the journey begins with 32 games in Arizona in Spring Training. Then, on March 26th, the games start counting. Every single one of them. It's time for the Reds to contend. If not, then when? That's a question I don't want to have to ponder.

