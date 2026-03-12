Noelvi Marte Has Big Response After Terry Francona's Controversial Comments
In this story:
The Reds have more depth this spring than they've had in years, which is creating a couple of roster battles late into Spring Training.
It feels like there are three spots available for Noelvi Marte, JJ Bleday, Will Benson, Rece Hinds and Nathaniel Lowe.
While I would not have put Marte in that conversation at the start of camp, he struggled out of the gate while Bleday, Benson, Hinds, and Lowe have had huge springs.
Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard asked Reds manager Terry Francona if Marte is competing to be Cincinnati's starting right fielder. Francona left the door open.
“We want him to be a really good right fielder,” Francona said. “If he is, we’re a better team. Saying that, he has to be our best right fielder. That’s stating the case for everywhere. We certainly think he’s capable of it. I do think there’s some more to show. We’ve told him that.”
Marte' Big Day
On Wednesday, Marte responded with not only a big game offensively, but with a great play in the field as well.
The 24-year-old went 2-3 with a double and a home run.
Francona praised Marte to the media after the game.
"That was exciting for us," Francona said. "He got back on a really good play in the outfield. He took some really good swings off lefties. That was very encouraging."
Of course, spring training numbers should always be taken with a grain of salt, but a strong day can quickly change the look of a stat line. After Marte’s two extra-base hit performance, he’s now hitting .276 with a .921 OPS.
It would be surprising to see Marte not be the starting right fielder on Opening Day and it would be even more surprising to see him left off of the Opening Day roster.
The Reds and Francona are making Marte earn the job, and that’s exactly how it should be. Competition tends to bring out the best in players, and performances like Wednesday’s are a good sign of what Marte is capable of.
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.