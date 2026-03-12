Noelvi Marte Has Big Response After Terry Francona's Controversial Comments

The Reds have more depth this spring than they've had in years, which is creating a couple of roster battles late into Spring Training.

It feels like there are three spots available for Noelvi Marte, JJ Bleday, Will Benson, Rece Hinds and Nathaniel Lowe.

While I would not have put Marte in that conversation at the start of camp, he struggled out of the gate while Bleday, Benson, Hinds, and Lowe have had huge springs.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard asked Reds manager Terry Francona if Marte is competing to be Cincinnati's starting right fielder. Francona left the door open.

“We want him to be a really good right fielder,” Francona said. “If he is, we’re a better team. Saying that, he has to be our best right fielder. That’s stating the case for everywhere. We certainly think he’s capable of it. I do think there’s some more to show. We’ve told him that.”

Marte' Big Day

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (16) caches a fly ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) in the seventh inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The Dodgers won game 1 of the series, 10-5. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Marte responded with not only a big game offensively, but with a great play in the field as well.

The 24-year-old went 2-3 with a double and a home run.

Francona praised Marte to the media after the game.

"That was exciting for us," Francona said. "He got back on a really good play in the outfield. He took some really good swings off lefties. That was very encouraging."

Of course, spring training numbers should always be taken with a grain of salt, but a strong day can quickly change the look of a stat line. After Marte’s two extra-base hit performance, he’s now hitting .276 with a .921 OPS.

It would be surprising to see Marte not be the starting right fielder on Opening Day and it would be even more surprising to see him left off of the Opening Day roster.

The Reds and Francona are making Marte earn the job, and that’s exactly how it should be. Competition tends to bring out the best in players, and performances like Wednesday’s are a good sign of what Marte is capable of.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast