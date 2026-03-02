CINCINNATI – Matt McLain is turning heads this spring and is looking like a prime candidate to bounce back after a rough season in 2025.

McLain has hit two home runs during Monday's Spring Training matchup versus the Chicago Cubs. His first was a three-run shot to left field that was 109.2 MPH off the bat and traveled 412 feet. The home run occurred while manager Terry Francona was on a live interview with the Reds broadcast team.

"Oh my goodness sake." Francona said. "You guys keep talking to me all you want.. I know it's just turned March and nobody's going to remember this come October, but I still love seeing our guys do well. You can't unsee what he just did."

McLain added another home run the next inning. His second of the game traveled 421 feet and was hit 107.6 MPH off the bat.

So far this spring, the 26-year-old is batting .571 with a 1.911 OPS and three home runs. Last season was a disappointing one for McLain, hitting just .249 with a .643 OPS after a promising rookie campaign that saw him hit .290 with a .864 OPS while finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2023.

If the Reds can get a version of Matt McLain that is similar to 2023, he would add a dynamic to the lineup that was sorely missed last season.

Spring Training is in full swing as the Reds are facing the Chicago Cubs on Monday, the Cuban National team o Wednesday, the Dodgers on Thursday and the Giants on Friday.

