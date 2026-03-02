Reds Infielder Matt McLain Sending a Strong Message This Spring
In this story:
CINCINNATI – Matt McLain is turning heads this spring and is looking like a prime candidate to bounce back after a rough season in 2025.
McLain has hit two home runs during Monday's Spring Training matchup versus the Chicago Cubs. His first was a three-run shot to left field that was 109.2 MPH off the bat and traveled 412 feet. The home run occurred while manager Terry Francona was on a live interview with the Reds broadcast team.
"Oh my goodness sake." Francona said. "You guys keep talking to me all you want.. I know it's just turned March and nobody's going to remember this come October, but I still love seeing our guys do well. You can't unsee what he just did."
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly
McLain added another home run the next inning. His second of the game traveled 421 feet and was hit 107.6 MPH off the bat.
So far this spring, the 26-year-old is batting .571 with a 1.911 OPS and three home runs. Last season was a disappointing one for McLain, hitting just .249 with a .643 OPS after a promising rookie campaign that saw him hit .290 with a .864 OPS while finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2023.
If the Reds can get a version of Matt McLain that is similar to 2023, he would add a dynamic to the lineup that was sorely missed last season.
Spring Training is in full swing as the Reds are facing the Chicago Cubs on Monday, the Cuban National team o Wednesday, the Dodgers on Thursday and the Giants on Friday.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan