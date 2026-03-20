Four Reds Flying Under the Radar Ahead of Opening Day

Cincinnati enters the 2026 season with plenty of optimism surrounding their young core. Much of the attention has understandably centered on players like Elly De La Cruz and Andrew Abbott, whose star potential has helped shape expectations for the club this year.

But a 162-game season is rarely defined by just a handful of star players. More often than not, teams that exceed expectations get meaningful contributions from players who weren't necessarily the main focus entering the year.

For the Reds, a few under-the-radar players could end up playing a much bigger role in shaping the team's season than many might expect heading into Opening Day.

Brandon Williamson

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) throws a pitch in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | © Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williamson has already turned heads this spring, sporting a 1.64 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. After missing all of 2025 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, he looks fully healthy and ready to contribute at the big-league level.

Although it's a small sample size, Williamson's command has been noticeably better, walking just two hitters this spring. If he can carry this impressive stretch into the regular season, he could solidify himself as one of the more reliable arms in the Reds' rotation or bullpen.

Ke'Bryan Hayes

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the players the Reds snagged at last year's trade deadline, Hayes showcased his elite defense at the hot corner en route to Cincinnati's first postseason appearance since 2020.

The two-time Gold Glove winner, while not known for his production at the plate, remains one of the most reliable defensive third basemen in the majors. His range and arm strength make him an important asset in the Reds' infield.

An important stat to note is that his on-base percentage in 2025 jumped from .279 with the Pirates to .315 after joining the Reds, a sign that he may already be making adjustments at the plate.

If Hayes can become a league-average hitter or better, his overall value to the team could increase significantly and make him an important piece in Cincinnati's lineup.

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws a pitch during a live batting practice, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | © Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Singer quietly had a solid year in his first season with the Reds, posting a 14-12 record and an ERA just over 4.00.

While those numbers may not immediately jump off the page, Singer often provided Cincinnati with something every rotation needs: reliability.

With a club-leading 32 starts a season ago, he consistently worked deep into games and helped stabilize the middle of the rotation during stretches when the pitching staff dealt with injuries and inconsistency.

With starting ace Hunter Greene out until July as he recovers from elbow surgery, it will be crucial for Singer to put together solid outings to help anchor the rotation before the all-star break.

If he can make improvements on the mound while maintaining his durability, Singer could become one of the best arms on the Reds' pitching staff in 2026.

Will Benson

Mar 5, 2026; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Will Benson (30) hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Few players on Cincinnati's roster possess Benson's combination of power and speed, and despite two straight seasons batting under .230, he remains one of the Reds' most intriguing breakout candidates for 2026.

The key for Benson will be consistency at the plate, particularly when it comes to limiting strikeouts. He has the tools to be successful, so making improvements in that area could translate into a much more productive season.

For a Reds lineup already filled with promising talent, a step forward from Benson would add another power threat at the plate—something Cincinnati has needed in recent seasons.