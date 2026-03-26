Honest Cincinnati Reds Season Preview: How Good Is This Opening Day Roster?

Cincinnati Reds Baseball is here, and [somewhat] big headlines carried the day this offseason.

After sneaking into the playoffs in 2025, what would the Reds franchise do? There were clear needs not met initially, then met. Well, sorta met? There wasn't a lot of heavy lifting needed, but if someone said the offseason was not what was needed, they wouldn't be wrong. So where did all that lead us at the end of Spring Training?

History Repeating Itself

Mar 20, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a double against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

After 30 spring games, they didn't learn their lesson of Jose Iglesias being brought in back in 2018, and I fear keeping Nathaniel Lowe on the roster is The Sequel to "Jose Iglesias 2018."

First off, this roster has a multitude of players who can play first base. Sal Stewart, Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and even Will Benson. So why are they keeping a redundant player on this roster? They say it's because they want a left-handed bat off the bench, but carrying an extra outfielder, or a left-handed hitting player that can play everywhere should've been the goal. Instead, they added another first baseman.

Maybe Terry Francona wanted a veteran on the bench. I will contest that Lowe is too good to be a bench player, but isn't a difference maker and is going to be in the way of players who need to play every day. I hope I am wrong here, but I think we will see Lowe used in a triangle with Eugenio Suarez and Stewart doing musical chairs around first base and designated hitter. I would rather have Stewart and Suarez play everyday at 1B and DH, respectively. I am not sure why Lowe even made this club considering how many players can fill in at 1B and DH on rest days. Wasn't Suarez supposed to get some spot starts at first and third? It's just another way of clogging the bases and preventing a promising young player like Stewart from playing 145-150 games.

By the way, I am not anti-Lowe. He fit on the Red Sox, Mets, Marlins, Padres, Rockies. He just doesn't fit on this specific roster when you're trying to develop Stewart, set Steer up for success and keep Suarez in the batter's box.

Bullpen a Strength or Concern?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Pierce Johnson (52) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For some reason, talking heads are calling the Reds' bullpen a strength. This is far from the case. Relievers are so volatile that they go from journeymen to All-Star back and forth so much it's hard to justify a 3-4 year deal for one. While Caleb Ferguson and Pierce Johnson were both nice additions, and I personally liked the addition of Johnson, these are half measures to put it nicely. When they had the opportunity to let Pagan walk, they extended him for 2-years, $20 Million, instead of using that money elsewhere to address another need. They did this and are still counting on guys like Sam Moll and one of the minor league players in Louisville. The Reds better hope this team DOES NOT need eight relievers.

Starting Rotation

The starting rotation is the actual strength of the team. But again, this offseason was another form of status quo. That means they did not trade from strength to keep the prospect pipeline full and build for long term success. Hunter Greene as everyone knows went down and is gone until likely July. So, there will be push back on me for saying they should've traded away a starter but they have plenty of starting pitching. Rhett Lowder was going to waste away and has nothing else to prove at Triple-A, so that was a silver lining.

The long-term, franchise builder move would've been to trade a guy like Nick Lodolo. I mentioned trading him in January. He should've been dealt at an all-time peak value now with two years left on his contract.

Instead, Opening Day is here and they don't have two of their top starting pitchers. Before Lodolo's injury, someone had the terrible idea to go with a 6-Man rotation. Well, that idea is long gone now, but is not how you build up your young starters.

Spring Disappointment

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) hits a double RBI in the second inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More on status quo? Do the Reds ever do due diligence on their own players? Other teams know what they have in a player or what they don't have. Now don't get me wrong, I really like Benson, but you know he's not a starter. The Reds had a chance to see what JJ Bleday could do. He hit well, better than Benson and Lowe, and he still got demoted. The one guy you'd want to see about getting 150 starts in that OF and you keep status quo (Benson), keep a redundant first baseman (Lowe) and you demote one of the best spring performers? So much for winning a job in Spring Training.

From my point of view, I am hoping Matt McLain blossoms into the clutch All-Star type we all thought the Reds had in 2023. I am also crossing my fingers that Lowder shines with his newfound opportunity he wouldn't have had if Lodolo and Greene were healthy. There will be some bright spots in 2026, but I am afraid that too many hitter's striking out 100+ times and a bullpen that is not a strength will rule the day over Suarez's protection of Elly De La Cruz. I believe the Reds will win more games than the Milwaukee Brewers, but the Chicago Cubs will win the NL Central, and I am not so sure the Pittsburgh Pirates won't finish 2nd in the NL Central.

The Reds sat on their hands way too long, missed out on players that really fit this club and, in the end, rolled over a similar roster. However, the added presence of Suarez should give De La Cruz a boost. Suarez will help unleash the .300 hitter in De La Cruz. He's a legitimate MVP candidate, even if the Reds aren't true contenders.