Ranking the Cincinnati Reds’ Starting Rotation Entering 2026

The Cincinnati Reds’ starting rotation has been one of the biggest talking points of the offseason, with many expecting it to be a major strength for the club in 2026. With that in mind, here is a ranking of the Reds’ top six starting pitchers heading into the season.

6. Chase Burns

Heading into just his sophomore season, there is no reason to expect him to be the team's ace. That being said, there is a lot of positivity regarding the second overall pick of 2024. Averaging nearly 99 mph, he has one of the best fastballs in the game. He will be able to dominate early in games given how difficult catching up to a 101 mph fastball is. My concern is going to be having to face that same caliber of major league batting two and three times through. He has looked incredible so far this spring striking out seven in just four innings of work, but compared to the others on this staff, I have him slotted at #6.

5. Nick Lodolo

This might come as a shock to see him this low on this list, especially coming off the best season of his career. In 28 games started (a career best), he managed a 3.33 era (a career best) while striking out 156 batters (a career best). He was an escape artist when it came to getting out of jams last year, and could not have looked any better. My concern with Nick Lodolo is consistency. 162 games is a long season, and it is not a shock when injuries happen. However, in his young career, he has at least six documented injuries and several instances on the IL. Again, injuries are going to happen. It is hard to blame a player who is "injury prone", but when blisters become a large part of the season, there is reason to have concern. Despite this, when he is pitching well, there are few better.

4. Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) delivers a pitch in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another pitcher on this staff heading into what will be his second season in the majors, and this is someone who Reds fans should be very excited to see this season. Coming off a missed season, dealing with a forearm strain and an oblique injury, Rhett Lowder looks to make his mark as one of the best pitchers in Cincinnati. He had a 1.17 era in the six games started in 2024 striking out 22 batters in 30 innings of work. In five innings this spring, he has struck out seven baters allowing only one run. Spring training stats do not have a lot of weight, but to see him pitching well should make Reds fans excited to see him back on the mound in 2026. Lowder and Burns will be fighting for that 5th rotational spot, unless the set six man rotation is what Francona rolls out on Opening Day. The edge goes to Lowder who yes in minimal starts, proved he can be an elite starting pitcher in Major League Baseball.

3. Brady Singer

Aquired in the trade of fan favorite Jonathan India, Singer made his mark as a neccessary option in this rotation. For the same reason Nick Lodolo is knocked on this list, Singer will be praised. Consistency and availability are the most important traits in a 162 game season and nobody was as reliable as him last year. Since 2022, he has started 117 games with a 41-41 record and a 4.12 era. He is coming off back to back seasons where he started 32 games. There is always a reason for concern with injuries when you pitch at this level, but Brady Singer does not seem affected. The expectation is for him to be the innings eater and be the same "Mr. Reliable" he has been his entire career.

2. Andrew Abbott

The notion that this guy isn't a top tier pitcher in the sport is mind boggling. The advanced analytics crowd likes to point out every metric except for the one that matters. In three seasons with the Reds, he has finished with a 3.87, a 3.72, and a 2.87 ERA. Each season his ERA has improved, as has the number of games started. He is a bonafide All-Star pitcher and should be treated as such. He was notoriously not given a chance to start in the two postseason games last season. That will not be the case this year. Andrew Abbott will not only build off his incredible season, but will help the Reds win a postseason game for the first time in nearly 15 years.

1. Hunter Greene

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) talks with special assistant to the general manager, Eric Davis, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nobody will be shocked at the #1 pitcher in this list. Hunter Greene is a superstar and there is nobody better to lead a rotation for this team than him. Accumulating a 10.6 WAR in his last two seasons of work, with a 2.75 and a 2.76 ERA, there is a pretty solid reason as to why he holds this spot. He is an All-Star with the capability to win a Cy Young Award. The Reds front office has made many mistakes over the past couple of decades, but maybe one of the better moves they have ever made was signing an ace like Hunter Greene to a 6 year- 53 million dollar contract. He has faced his fair share of injuries, but has overcome them every season. The level of dominance he has shown in his his young career is astounding, and it is only gonna get better from here. One can only hope he will continue to do it in a Reds uniform post 2028.

