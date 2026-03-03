Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder Emerging in Reds’ Fifth Starter Battle

The Cincinnati Reds have worked very hard to build up their starting rotation over the last five years. With Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, and Nick Lodolo at the top of the rotation, the Reds swung a trade for Brady Singer last year. Singer quickly emerged as one of the best No. 4 starters in the league.

The Reds have also used top draft selections on Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns over the last few seasons. Both look like long term stars in Cincinnati's rotation, but only one can make the roster, given the four arms listed above staying healthy.

Burns showed flashes of stardom last year and looks like one of the biggest potential breakout stars in the game. If he can find consistency in the zone again, he could earn Cy Young votes this season. Lowder missed all of last year with injuries, but he flashed stardom of his own in 2024 and has looked very dominant this spring.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together an opening day starting rotation projection for each team in MLB. For the Reds, Reuter projected Lowder would earn the final spot in the rotation over Burns, suggesting Burns could be fit for a middle relief role early in the season.

Reds projected to start Rhett Lowder over Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) practices his pitch during the first day of full squad workouts, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There might not be a more compelling rotation battle in baseball this spring than Rhett Lowder vs. Chase Burns for the final spot on the Reds starting staff," Reuter wrote. "Both were top-10 picks, both have shown flashes in the majors, and both profile as long-term anchors of the Cincinnati rotation. Burns could be a lethal weapon in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen, while waiting in the wings as the next man up if injury strikes."

Moving Burns to the bullpen is a risky decision early in his career. The Reds used a top three pick on him, so they don't want to do anything to potentially stunt his growth. Moving him around from starting to bullpen, back to starting, and then back to the bullpen in a span of six to eight months would be quite a roller coaster for the young arm. On paper though, this seems like the right move.

But Lowder missed all of last year with injuries. He's only made a handful of live appearances since 2024's season ended. It would likely be much smarter to give him the beginning of the season in Triple-A to continue working against live hitters while Burns is the No. 5 starter. If Lowder dominates for a month or two, the Reds could explore moving Burns to the bullpen or going to six-man rotation.

Still, any decision would seemingly be a good one. The Reds can't go wrong with either pitcher.

