Reds Truths and Lies: What's Real and What's Fake 3 Games Into Season

The Cincinnati Reds had a big series win over the Boston Red Sox to open the season, but there are still 159 games remaining.

There were some positives and some negatives through the first three games of the season. While it's just one series, let's take a look at what Reds fans should and shouldn't be worried about for the rest of the 2026 season.

Real: Sal Stewart is the Real Deal

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Sal Stewart (27) walks in the first inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The game was scoreless after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Are you tired of hearing about Sal Stewart yet? Through the first series of the season, Sal Stewart has been one of the best hitters in baseball, leading all qualified hitters in OPS, OBP, batting average, and doubles, while ranking second in hits and slugging percentage.

While he's obviously not going to hit .700 on the season, Stewart has shown that he is a force at the plate. Pitchers will adjust to him, and he will adjust back. The 22-year-old is absolutely the real deal.

Fake: Elly De La Cruz Will Struggle Like This

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) scoots away from an inside pitch for a ball in the first inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The game was scoreless after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elly De La Cruz is just 2 for 12 so far this season, but there is no reason to panic. Over his career, De La Cruz has crushed right-handed pitching and has struggled against left-handed pitching.

The Reds faced two left-handed starters against Boston, which isn’t exactly ideal for Elly De La Cruz. But that’s about to flip in a big way.

Nine of their next 10 games are projected to come against right-handed starters, and that’s where I expect De La Cruz’s numbers to really take off.

Real: Tony Santillan's Velocity is Concerning

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) throws a pitch in the eighth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The game was scoreless after three innings. The Reds won 3-2 to take the season-opening series from the Red Sox. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tony Santillan was fantastic in 2025, pitching in a career-high 80 games with an ERA of 2.44. Coming into the 2026 season, the Reds eased him into Spring Training after his big workload a season ago.

However, there is cause for concern after his first two appearances of the season. Santillan has walked four batters in two innings and his velocity is way down. In 2025, his four-seamer averaged 96.3 mph. Through two appearances this season, his four-seam fastball is averaging just 93.8 mph.

That's a noticeable difference, and if Santillan's fastball doesn't top 95 mph, he becomes a completely different pitcher. This is something to keep an eye on as the season goes on.

Real: The Reds Pitching Depth

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The game was scoreless after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All offseason, the discussion around this Reds team centered around their pitching depth. Through one series, it is as advertised. Even with their top two starters, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, on the injured list, Andrew Abbott, Brady Singer, and Rhett Lowder combined to give up just five runs over three games against the Red Sox.

Oh, and former second overall pick Chase Burns will take the mound for Cincinnati on Monday night against the Pirates, while Nick Lodolo is scheduled to make a rehab start later this week.

The pitching depth is absolutely a strength of this team.