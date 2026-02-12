Should Cincinnati Reds Reunite With Familiar Face After Eugenio Suarez Signing?

CINCINNATI -- When the Reds signed Eugenio Suárez at the beginning of this month, it was a move that sent a level of excitement through this fanbase. The Reds needed to generate excitement ahead of an important season, and signing a fan favorite in Suárez does exactly that.

But what if the Reds weren't done? What if they brought back another fan favorite? A player who would instantly bring a fiery attitude and winning pedigree to a team that needs it? Presenting Nick Castellanos.

Matt Gelb, who covers the Philadelphia Phillies for The Athletic, is reporting that the Phillies are telling Castellanos to not report to Spring Training. Gelb adds that "there is no locker in the clubhouse for him."

Further, according to an article in the New York Post, Castellanos is expected to be traded or released in the next two days.

This is, obviously, a major development. Castellanos is coming off a 2025 season where he hit just .250 with a .294 on-base percentage. He does turn 34 next month.

A fan favorite on the 2021 Reds, where he was the starting right fielder for the National League in the All-Star Game along with teammate Jesse Winker, Castellanos is a two-time All-Star and won a Silver Slugger in 2021. In his only full season with the Reds, in 2021, he hit .309 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs.

So, could the Reds make a bold move and trade for him or sign him as a free agent? Think about the message it would send to the fan base.

Even if he's not going to be an everyday player, with Noelvi Marte set to play right field, TJ Friedl set to play center field, and Spencer Steer set to play left field, Castellanos could provide incredible depth. In addition, his leadership value could be immeasurable for a Reds team that's young but has the talent ready to take the next step.

Are the Reds going to make a bold move or trade like this? Maybe not. But what if they did? Bringing back two fan favorites in veteran roles could be exactly what gets this team to the next step of the ladder; legitimately competing for the NL Central and winning a Postseason series for the first time in 31 years.

Time will tell, over the next few days and weeks, what this Reds team does as far as bringing back Nick Castellanos. But the intrigue in doing so is palpable.

