Terry Francona Didn’t Hide His Excitement Over the Reds Signing Eugenio Suárez

CINCINNATI – Reds fans are not the only ones excited about the recent signing of All-Star infielder Eugenio Suarez. Manager Terry Francona shared his thoughts on the signing on Monday in Arizona.

In a post by FOX19's Charlie Goldsmith, the Reds' manager said he "could have run from Tucson to Goodyear." He called owner Bob Castellini to tell him how much he appreciated the signing.

"Suarez does a lot as a presence in the middle of the order," Francona said. "We won't have to mix and match as much as we did last year."

Francona also confirmed that TJ Friedl is slated to hit leadoff in 2026 and that Elly De La Cruz will hit third. They will work out who will bat between Friedl and De La Cruz. Three players that were mentioned by Francona as possibilities to hit second are Spencer Steer, Sal Stewart, and Noelvi Marte. He mentioned Marte is working to improve against left-handed pitching.

Marte had an .821 OPS versus right-handed pitching last season, compared to a .562 OPS versus left-handers. If he can improve against left-handed pitching, he gives the lineup another power and speed presence at the top of the order, ahead of Elly De La Cruz.

The signing of Suarez gives the Reds a much-needed power threat in the middle of the order that the team has not had since Suarez was traded away in 2022. The last time a player hit 30 or more home runs with the Reds was in 2021, when Suarez finished third on the team with 31.

The Reds are fresh off their first playoff appearance since the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and first in a full season since 2013. They finished 2025 83-79 in Francona's first season as manager with the team.

Pitchers and catchers report today; the first full squad workout is on February 16.

