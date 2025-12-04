Why Reds' Next Priority Has to Be Adding Offense

The Cincinnati Reds may not need to commit hardly any more resources to the bullpen after bringing back Emilio Pagan. There was a bit of an emphasis on what the Reds lost from last year, but what they have should be enough to cover it.

The Reds declined options for both Scott Barlow and Brent Suter and have yet to re-sign them, like they did with Pagan. Those are the two biggest losses as far as number of innings pitched from the bullpen.

Barlow and Suter combined for 136 innings. Barlow had slightly more leverage on those innings than Suter, but that still equals 136 innings. I believe the Reds have that in-house.

Brandon Williamson will be working his way back to normal after recovering from Tommy John surgery. I would put him as a dark horse for a starting rotation spot, but more likely, he will be the long man in the bullpen who can provide spot starts when needed. Julian Aguiar could also be that guy if the Reds do not decide to send him to Louisville.

Zach Maxwell (Big Sugar) and Luis Mey COMBINED for 31 innings last year. I think we see more from them and, depending on the quality of those innings, could see one of them step into a high-leverage role.

Then there’s also Lyon Richardson, who could get his walks under control and become a key member of the bullpen.

That’s all before I get to the fact that Connor Phillips really began to break out late in the year. He threw a total of 25 innings in 2025, and I’d be shocked if we didn’t see that number at least double.

Lastly, a bounce back from Sam Moll would also do wonders for this bullpen. He was brought back on a deal that pays him less than $1 million, before incentives. The Reds are basically daring him to be better, and I think he can be.

The Reds should spend the rest of their resources on the lineup. That’s not to say the Reds should ignore any in-season pitching upgrades when needed, but the pitching staff is good, for now.

