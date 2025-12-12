Cincinnati Reds Sign Left-Handed Pitching Prospect

The Cincinnati Reds have signed left-handed pitcher Balwin Moreno to a minor league contract, per the team's transaction log.

The 17-year-old is from San Juan De La Maguana, Dominican Republic. There is not much other information out there about Moreno.

Moreno will most likely pitch in the Dominican Summer League next season.

Cincinnati has been mostly quiet so far this offseason, making just one big league move, signing closer Emilio Pagan to a two-year, $20 million deal. The move boosts the bullpen in a big way, and the Reds will now have both their eighth and ninth-inning relievers back from the 2025 season. Between Pagan and Tony Santillan, the duo pitched in 150 games last season.

The Reds went 83-79 in 2025 and made it back to the postseason for the first time since the 2020 season and just the second time since 2013. They fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in two games in the National League Wild Card Series.

