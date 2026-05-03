Cincinnati Reds’ April 2026 All‑Prospects Team Revealed

The Cincinnati Reds had some excellent performers in the opening month of the season. Here is my All-Prospects team for April 2026.

Catcher: Ryan McCrystal – Dayton Dragons

McCrystal is probably not the catcher you expected to see on my All-Prospects team, but the numbers speak for themselves. He slashed .319/.425/.449 with seven extra-base hits and 20 RBIs. He was drafted in the ninth round in the 2024 draft out of East Carolina University and has quietly been a performer at each level in his career. McCrystal is a quality catcher and has good experience playing first base when the Reds' number-one prospect, Alfredo Duno, is behind the plate.

First Base: Jacob Friend – Daytona Tortugas

Jacob Friend had an incredible month to begin the season. He has been one of the few bright spots for the Daytona Tortugas so far this year. He slashed .329/.435/.757 with six home runs, eight doubles, and two triples. Friend was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 draft out of Davidson. He is the primary catcher for the Tortugas, but has been playing sparingly at first base. Friend will be a player to keep an eye on at the catcher position going forward.

Second Base: Ivan Johnson – Louisville Bats

Johnson has showcased excellent power from both sides of the plate this season. He's slashed .333/.410/.722 with six home runs, including a game where he hit one from both sides of the plate in the same game. His numbers are off the charts versus left-handed pitching. He's slashing .571/.647/.786 in 14 at-bats. He has more power versus right-handed pitching; his average is .250, but he has a .986 OPS. The 27-year-old is having a breakout season and may be forcing his way into consideration for a place on the big league club in some capacity.

Shortstop: Carlos Sanchez – Dayton Dragons

Sanchez has been a pleasant surprise this season. He struggled in 2024 and didn't take a leap last season. He is making that leap in 2026. Sanchez slashed .326/.420/.430 with eight extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases as the Dragons' primary leadoff hitter in April. He cracked the top-30 prospects last year and is currently rising to 26th in the organization. He signed for just $70,000 in the 2022 international signing period.

Third Base: Edwin Arroyo – Louisville Bats

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I'm putting Arroyo at third on this list and not shortstop because Sanchez hasn't played an inning at third this season. Arroyo is primarily a shortstop with Louisville, but has played a game at third and eight games at second base. Arroyo is off to a great start in his Triple-A career. He slashed .307/.381/.446 and, more importantly, the power is starting to show for him. He hit two home runs, two triples, and four doubles in April. His glove is Major League Ready right now, and if his bat can remain consistent, he is seemingly next in line to be promoted if the Reds need a change in the infield. He has played games at shortstop, second base, and third base.

Designated Hitter: Austin Hendrick – Chattanooga Lookouts

Hendrick is finally showing a leap offensively this season. He has a great arm in the outfield, has average to above-average range in right field, but his bat has held him back to this point. He is playing his third season in Double-A and has been a bright spot on a winning Lookouts team. He slashed .305/.367/.500 with four home runs and 21 RBIs. He is still striking out at a 32 percent rate, but his contact rate is significantly higher than in previous years. He may see a promotion to Triple-A fairly soon if his bat continues to perform.

Right Field: Hector Rodriguez – Louisville Bats

The Reds’ top outfield prospect is looking the part in his first full Triple-A season. He slashed .269/.352/.481 with 10 extra-base hits. He has increased his walk percentage from seven percent last season to 12.7 percent this season. Rodriguez is a rare case of someone who chases a lot, but makes contact a lot. He is working on his chase rate this season, and the walk numbers prove that. He is making a strong case to be promoted to Cincinnati and be a contributor.

Center Field: Carlos Jorge – Chattanooga Lookouts

Jorge is the best outfield prospect defensively in the Reds organization after transitioning to the outfield full-time after the 2024 season. He slashed .333/.429/.479 with three extra-base hits and five stolen bases from the leadoff spot with Chattanooga. He has been a surprise offensively this season, and it is a great sign to see the 22-year-old put it together on a regular basis.

Left Field: Kyle Henley – Daytona Tortugas

The Reds drafted Henley in the 14th round in 2023 out of high school, and he has been one of the more prolific base stealers in the organization. He stole 57 bases last season and already has 16 in 2026. In April, he slashed .305/.389/.379 with six extra-base hits from the leadoff spot in Daytona. If Henley can cut down from his 33 percent strikeout percentage, he will be a prospect to watch going forward with the speed that he possesses.

Starting Pitcher: Nick Sando – Chattanooga Lookouts

Sando has been quietly ascending through the organization in his three seasons. This season, he had two starts with the Lookouts, made a spot start in Triple-A, and was impressive. In Double-A, he is 1-1 with a 1.00 ERA with 15 strikeouts, and batters are hitting just .194 against him. In his Triple-A debut, he threw six shutout innings with six strikeouts and allowed just two hits with three walks.

Bullpen

Hunter Parks (Chattanooga Lookouts) 0.00 ERA, 11 innings, 21 strikeouts, 1 save, .132 batting average.

Deivi Villafana (Daytona Tortugas) 0.69 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk, 13 innings, ,191 batting average.

Lyon Richardson (Louisville Bats) 1.23 ERA, 14 strikeouts, .154 batting average.