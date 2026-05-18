Cincinnati Reds Facing Painful Reminder in Series vs. Phillies
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The month of May has been one to forget for the Cincinnati Reds. With Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the Reds have now dropped four of the five series they have played this month. Things may not get any better as the team starts a series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
The Phillies have been playing the exact opposite of the Reds. In the month of May, the Phillies have won all five of their series. Both teams are coming into Monday's series with 24-23 records, but they couldn't be playing any differently.
One of the biggest reasons behind the Phillies' success this season has been the juggernaut offensive performance of Kyle Schwarber. You know, the guy who danced around the idea of coming to Cincinnati this past offseason? Reds fans may be facing a painful reminder of what could've been when Schwarber steps up to the plate in this series.
Bombs Away
The Phillies heavy hitter is on a scorching pace as the team welcomes the Reds to Philadelphia. Schwarber leads the league in home runs with 20. The closest Reds player to that total is Elly De La Cruz, who has 11 on the season.
Schwarber, who is from Middletown, Ohio, seemed very interested in playing for the Reds this season. But as we know, things did not work out, and the club brought back fan favorite Eugenio Suarez to be the power bat in the lineup.
Suarez hit 49 home runs last season in his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners. The hope was that the beloved Reds star could mirror that performance this season. Unfortunately, a left oblique strain put Suarez on the injured list back in April, and the bat the Reds need in the lineup is in the dugout for the foreseeable future.
Schwarber got his payday this past offseason when the Phillies inked him for a five-year deal worth $150 million. Those numbers were never going to work in Cincinnati, well, because we know what kind of ship is run here.
Now, Reds fans will watch the hottest bat in baseball possibly continue their team's dreadful month, and the worst part about it is that Schwarber could've been in the visiting dugout tonight.
This isn't a knock on Suarez, but it is on this front office. Spending money isn't something Cincinnati is interested in, and it continues to be the downfall of this franchise.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93