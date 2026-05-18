Cincinnati Reds Injury Report Includes One Major Setback and One Positive Sign

The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night and ahead of the game, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters and provided an update on two key players.

Catcher Jose Trevino, who was placed on the injured list on Sunday, is expected to miss three to four weeks with a grade one hamstring strain, according to Charlie Goldsmith. On Sunday, the Reds DFA'd outfielder Rece Hinds and called P.J. Higgins back up from Triple-A Louisville.

While Trevino has not been good offensively, he's known for being a leader in the clubhouse and pitchers have raved about his ability to call a game.

"Me and him have gotten really close over this past year, and that guy believes in me," Burns said. "So just having a lot of confidence in me, and he trusts me, and I trust him. So big shout out to Trevino."

Eugenio Suarez is Nearing a Return

Mar 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) prepares for the pitch in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Francona also provided an update on Eugenio Suarez, who has been out for nearly a month now with an oblique strain. The veteran infielder has been progressing nicely lately and is expected to start a rehab assignment on Wednesday.

There is no timetable for how long Trevino is expect to be on a rehab assignment.

No Kyle Schwarber on Monday

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Phillies released their lineup for Monday night's game against the Reds and one key player was not listed. Kyle Schwarber, who the Reds try to sign in free agency this offseason, is out of the lineup on Monday night. He has started all 47 games for the Phillies this season and is having a huge season.

The 33-year-old is slashing .230/.357/.624 with 29 extra-base hits, including a league-leading 20 home runs.

“I was impressed,” Schwarber told MLB.com in December about is free agent visit to Cincinnati. “Me and [my wife] Paige went down to Cincinnati, and we were able to sit down and have that conversation with them and hear them out. I would say that they were not pulling chains, and that they were wanting to try to get me to Cincinnati."

Schwarber ended up signing with the Phillies on a five-year, $150 million deal. The Reds reportedly offered five years, $125 million. Despite not landing Schwarber, the Res were able to convince fan-favorite Eugenio Suarez to sign back with Cincinnati on a one-year, $15 million deal.

The Reds sit just one game above .500 and look to get back to their winning ways in Philly.