3 Hunter Greene Landing Spots if Reds Actually Trade Their Ace

The Cincinnati Reds are in a bit of a weird spot at the trade deadline this season. They sit a few games under .500 as the deadline approaches, but it's hard to imagine they could do any real damage in the postseason if they were to find a way to make it that far.

As a result, the assumption is that the Reds will sell at the trade deadline, which could include players like Brady Singer and Tyler Stephenson being moved to new teams in the next few days.

But one player who has been generating a lot of buzz is starting pitcher Hunter Greene. Greene has three years of additional team control left on his contract beyond this season, but multiple MLB insiders say it's a 50/50 chance that Greene is traded before the deadline.

If he's on the trade block, which team could take a shot at him?

New York Yankees

Jul 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) talks with pitcher Ryan Weathers (40) during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees could use one additional pitcher, but they're not desperate to add an ace. Still, with Greene's team control, the Yankees would almost certainly be interested. The X-factor that makes this trade idea make sense is outfielder Jasson Dominguez, who would almost certainly need to be included in a trade for the Reds righty.

The Reds lack organizational outfield depth, so adding a young piece like Dominguez would be a step in the right direction. The Reds could also target somebody like Will Warren, who's proven to be a big-league talent, in a trade for Greene.

San Diego Padres

Jul 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the least likely option on the list, but the San Diego Padres need to be included because they're no strangers to making huge trade deadline moves. Last year, they made a move for Mason Miller. This year, they need starting pitching and they could target the controllable Reds ace.

The Padres would need to send quite a haul of prospects to the Reds to pluck Greene from the Queen City, but crazier things have happened.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) looks on after giving up a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been closely linked to Greene for the last few days. They have the ability to make a deal happen because their big-league club has some very high-level talent that they could trade, while their farm system is also loaded with talent.

The Dodgers could use Justin Wrobleski and/or Dalton Rushing as trade chips to get the Reds to let go of Greene. Pair this with a top prospect like Josue De Paula or Mike Sirota and it would be hard for the Reds to say no.

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