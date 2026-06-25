Cincinnati Reds Infielder Matt McLain Takes Reps at New Position

During Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Jim Day reported that Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt McLain started taking reps at center field on Tuesday.

"Yesterday he was taking fly balls in center field," Day said during the broadcast. "It's nothing that is completely new to him. He played center field his freshman year at UCLA. Just adding another piece to being versatile with Elly De La Cruz coming back, with Edwin Arroyo on the roster. Let's face it, center field has been a position where the Reds have been searching all season long."

McLain was in the lineup and playing second base in Wednesday's series finale against the Brewers.

A Questionable Move

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) catches a pop up hit by Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (not pictured) in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

While versatility is a great thing and just because McLain was taking reps in center, doesn't mean he will be playing there anytime soon, McLain's best feature is his defense at second base.

His offense has been subpar, slashing just .202/.305/.351 with 21 extra-base hits, including eight home runs.

Day is correct in saying center field has been an issue, but they currently have Dane Myers, Blake Dunn, and Noelvi Marte all on the roster with experience in center. How does changing McLain, who struggles offensively, solve anything?

McLain Spoke About Playing CF in the Arizona Fall League

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) throws to first to get Milwaukee Brewers pinch hitter Andrew Vaughn (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

McLain missed the entire 2024 season after having surgery on his shoulder for an injury suffered during Spring Training.

However, he and the organization decided it would be good for him to get reps in the Arizona Fall League.

McLain spoke to MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo about playing center.

“It’s tough, it’s a different challenge for sure," McLain said. "It’s a little bit slower pace, so you have to be more locked in.”

“There’s definitely a risk there, but that’s a part of the game. There’s risk everywhere; no matter where I was going to play, there was going to be risk. At this point, it’s just about the at-bats, getting back in rhythm with the at-bats. To get in the lineup is a good thing for me right now.”

Time will tell if the Reds actually try McLain in center, but regardless of where he is playing, the Reds need more from him offensively.

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