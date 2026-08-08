Cincinnati Reds Stack Milestones in DC vs the Nationals

If you're a fan of historical marks for Reds players, then Friday night was the night for you. During their matchup against the Washington Nationals, where they lost in a 5-3 battle, we saw a few different players hit a few big milestones in their careers. As the Reds finish out the 2026 MLB Season in hopes of making a run at a repeat appearance in the postseason, they at least have a few things they can celebrate after Friday.

Hector Rodriguez picks up his first MLB Hit:

Aug 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez high-fives teammates and coaches as he walks off the field after the game against the Athletics at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the top of the fourth inning, Reds rookie Hector Rodriguez got his first big league hit when he smoked a double into the right-center field gap, pulling into second base standing up. Although he just got his first hit, Rodriguez had really impressed so far with his plate patience, so seeing it pay off was great to see, and we all assume it's the first of many.

McLain Picks up 50th (and 51st) career extra base hit:

Jul 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) reacts after scoring on a two-run double hit by first baseman Sal Stewart (not pictured) in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the top of the third inning, Matt McLain crushed a ball into the left-field stands for his 10th home run of the season and the 50th extra-base hit of his career. The home run left his bat at 105.5 mph and traveled 420 feet. McLain wasn't done, adding a double in the fifth inning for his 51st career extra-base hit.

Elly De La Cruz Reaches 20/20 for the third straight season:

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) runs the bases on a lead-off solo home run in the first inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following McLain's third-inning homer, Elly went deep to go back-to-back with his middle infield mate, hitting his 20th deep ball this season, bringing his numbers to 20 home runs and 21 stolen bases for his third straight 20/20 season. Elly is now the third player in Reds history to reach this milestone, along with Eric Davis between 1986-1990 and Brandon Phillips from 2007-2009.

Geno climbs up the Reds career homer standings:

Jul 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez (28) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his solo shot in the second inning, Eugenio Suarez hit his 15th home run in his return season to the Cincinnati Reds. While that may seem like just another homer through the power hitter's career, it meant a whole lot more to Suarez's Reds career. That homer brought him to 204 in his career with the Reds, passing Eric Davis for 10th all-time in Reds history. Friday night was also his 1000th career game as a member of the Reds. He became the fourth player in Reds history to homer in their 400th game, along with Ernie Lombardi, Frank Robinson, and Barry Larkin.