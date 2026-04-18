Cincinnati Reds Are Doing Something Only 7 Teams in MLB History Have Done

CINCINNATI – The Reds are winning the close games to start the 2026 campaign. Actually, they're winning all of them, becoming just theseventh team in Major League Baseball history to start a season 9-0 in games decided by two or less runs.

Changing the Narrative?

Apr 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (27) hits a single against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

The results from these games should give fans optimism this season. Last season, the Reds were 35-79 in games decided by two runs or less, making them the 10th-worst team in baseball in overall record and the third-worst team if you factor in run differential. This season, the bullpen is doing a great job of holding down a lead.

Last season, the Reds’ record in games decided by two runs or less was 3-6 through the first nine outcomes. They lost the last three consecutive 1-0 games and four straight games decided by one run in April. This season, while not great overall. is off to a better start than last year. Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz are leading the offense and hitting the ball out of the ballpark.

The History of This Start

Apr 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft claps his hands as he walks to the dugout during the game against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Players and coaches will wear No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day around the league. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Reds become the seventh team to have this sort of start, joining the 2008 Boston Red Sox, 2003 San Francisco Giants, and the 1989 Oakland Athletics. Two teams have started a season 10-0: the 1946 Boston Red Sox and the 1966 Cleveland Indians. The 1987 Milwaukee Brewers are the only team to start 12-0.

The 2008 Red Sox finished their season 95-67 and lost in the American League Championship Series and finished second in the division. The Giants won 100 games, finishing 100-61. They lost to the Florida Marlins in the Division Series in four games. The 1989 Oakland Athletics are the most successful team on this list. They finished 99-63 and went on to win the World Series in the "Earthquake Series" over the Giants. The 1946 Red Sox went 104-50-2, winning the most games on this list. They won the American League, but lost in the World Series. The 1966 Cleveland Indians finished 81-81, finishing last in their division. The 1987 Brewers finished 91-71 and finished third in the American League East, not making the playoffs.

What It Means

Does this stat tell you how good the team will be? Not exactly. What it does tell us is this team is very likely to finish over .500, with five of the other six teams winning 95 or more games. Two of the three teams that started 9-0 all won their division. The team that didn't win the division won a postseason series, and one team won the World Series.

Even with the injuries to Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo and a slow start for closer Emilio Pagan, the pitching staff is performing very well so far. The bullpen has the best ERA overall, and the rotation is being led by three young starters in Rhett Lowder, Brandon Williamson, and Chase Burns. While it is great that they are winning the close games, the rest of the offense needs to pick it up. Rookie Sal Stewart is currently leading the offense in nearly every offensive category. TJ Friedl, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Spencer Steer, and Matt McLain are just not hitting the ball. Friedl has yet to record an extra-base hit to this point. Ke'Bryan Hayes has just three hits this season, and McLain is looking more like his 2025 self again. Steer has three home runs but is not consistent.

The Reds are currently tied for the division lead with the Pirates at 12-8, and every team in the NL Central is over .500. If the offense can get better as a whole, with their pitching, they can be a real threat to make a serious playoff run or better.