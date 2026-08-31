Joey Votto Calls Attention to Major Piece Missing From Reds Roster

Joey Votto knows a thing or two about developing into a star at the big-league level, and he believes the Reds’ current group of young players is missing something that helped him early in his career.

During Sunday night’s Reds-Cubs broadcast, Votto discussed the development of young stars like Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Votto pointed to the Cubs’ decision to sign veteran star Alex Bregman as one of the biggest differences between the situations.

Bregman is an established veteran who can help mentor their young players and hold them accountable, all while still performing at a high level. Votto doesn’t believe the Reds currently have that type of player on their roster.

The Reds' legend brought up his own experience. Early in his career, he shared a clubhouse with established veterans like Scott Rolen and Ken Griffey Jr., two players he specifically mentioned as guys who helped mentor him as he developed into one of the best hitters in baseball.

Votto Makes a Great Point

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) takes the field for the top of the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The Reds won 5-4 on a walk-off single, with the bases loaded, off the bat of Tyler Stephenson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds have struggled offensively this season, especially when Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart aren’t producing. Cincinnati simply doesn’t have enough firepower throughout the rest of the lineup to consistently overcome quiet nights from its two young stars.

The Reds attempted to address that problem by pursuing Kyle Schwarber in the offseason. He would have provided exactly the type of proven middle-of-the-order bat this lineup is missing, but he ultimately signed with the Phillies. Cincinnati instead brought back Eugenio Suarez, who is loved in the clubhouse and could provide some of the veteran presence Votto is talking about. The problem is that Suarez has been below average offensively and hasn’t provided the type of production the Reds desperately need.

Nick Krall has tried to address this problem in the past. The Reds have signed established veterans like Mike Moustakas, Wil Myers and Jeimer Candelario with the hope that they could provide some much-needed production in the middle of the lineup.

The problem is that none of those moves worked out. All three struggled during their time in Cincinnati, and the Reds eventually had to move on.

With that being said, it's not necessarily that the front office hasn’t recognized the need. They simply haven’t found the right veteran to fill that role. Votto’s comments are another reminder of how important it is for the Reds to finally get one of those moves right.

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