Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder Leaves Start Early in Concerning Scene Against Cubs

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder left Thursday’s game with shoulder discomfort against the Chicago Cubs after Terry Francona and the Reds’ athletic trainer came out to look at him.

Lowder had walked four batters through 3+ innings. In the 4th, 9 of his 10 pitches went for balls before being pulled from the game.

Lowder missed all of last season due to a couple of different injuries.

The Reds have had brutal luck with injuries to their pitching staff this season. Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo have both yet to pitch this season. Lodolo is expected to make his season debut on Friday, but now it appears they may be without Lowder.

Brandon Williamson was moved to the 60-day injured list on Wednesday. Francona said that they talked to Williamson and said that by the time he gets ramped back up and makes a couple of rehab appearances, it will likely be around 60 days.

Connor Phillips came in to replace Lowder in the 4th inning of Thursday’s game.

The Reds have lost six straight games and have gone from first place in the National League Central to last place in the division.

Update on Eugenio Suarez

Mar 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) scores on a RBI triple hit by Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Eugenio Suarez is set to get an MRI at 10 am ET on Friday. He has been out with a mild left oblique strain. Before Thursday's game, he spoke with the media and provided an update.

“I hope I start doing more on the field tomorrow, like BP, fielding with my team," Suárez told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I feel very well doing my stuff here. We have to make sure it’s healing really well to do it 100 percent.”

Suarez feels good and is ready to get back on the field. He mentioned how tough it is to just sit and watch while his teammates are going through this tough stretch.

“I don’t feel anything. That’s why we’re going to look at it tomorrow. If it looks good, I might go harder than that."

"Obviously, it’s very tough for me. I want to be with the boys outside there doing my best. It’s part of the process that I’ve been going through. I’ll be back very soon. I’m doing my best to cheer for them from the bench, trying to help them keep their good vibes, especially at this tough moment that we’ve been passing through. It’s part of the game.”

The Reds desperately need to find some offense.