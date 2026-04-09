Reds Prospect Leaves Game After Being Hit in Head by Pitch

Cincinnati Reds prospect Carlos Jorge left Wednesday's game after being hit in the head by a pitch in the second inning. He initially stayed in the game to run the bases, but exited the game between innings.

Jorge is Cincinnati's No. 17 prospect and has been off to a strong start this season.

He is slashing .400/.478/.550 with two extra-base hits and three stolen bases through five games.

Scouting Report for Jorge

Cincinnati Reds Cactus League spring training hat for the 2026 season at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 22-year-old has struggled offensively and has moved positions multiple times in his time with the organization, but he seems to have found a home at center field.

"What kind of player Jorge ultimately becomes is linked to him buying into an approach that works for him," MLB Pipeline wrote. "The undersized left-handed hitter is at his best when he focuses on smaller ball: contact, getting on base, bunting, stealing bases. He’s capable of using the middle of the field well with a line-drive approach and got back to some of that in 2025, but as he did the previous season, his ability to get to some power at times can also lead to his downfall in the form of being too aggressive, not taking walks and increasing his swing-and-miss."

While Jorge has struggled to hit for power, he showed last season that he can still impact the game by getting on base and using his speed, posting a .342 on-base percentage with 40 stolen bases.

Cincinnati's vice president of player development Jeremy Farrell likes what he is seeing from Jorge.

“He bought into the move to the outfield. He has a chance to be an impact defender out there with his speed and arm strength," Farrell told C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. "He’s buying into an approach at the plate that utilizes the whole field and utilizes his speed.”

It feels like Jorge has been in the Reds minor league system forever, but it's easy to forget he's still only 22 years old.

You can see the play which forced him to leave the game below:

Reds #17 prospect Carlos Jorge was hit in the head during the 2nd inning on Wednesday night. He remained in the game for Chattanooga long enough to run the bases but was removed between innings.#RedsMiLB pic.twitter.com/0BBm3jAmjd — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) April 9, 2026

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