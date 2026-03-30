Reds Top Outfield Prospect Already Emerging as Player to Watch

The Cincinnati Reds have a very exciting young roster this spring. Players like Sal Stewart, Elly De La Cruz, Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, and Matt McLain are set to lead the way this spring.

This talent is exciting because it means the Reds should be able to sustain their success over the next few years. Their young talent is under control for multiple seasons, giving the Reds a multi-year window to win the World Series before this core leaves town.

But they have more young talent to be excited about than just the stars at the big league level. In fact, the Reds' Triple-A team is loaded with talent, including multiple top prospects banging on the door of a big league breakout.

MLB.com's Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis, and Jonathan Mayo recently put together a list of one Triple-A prospect from each team that fans should keep tabs on this spring. For the Reds, that prospect was outfielder Hector Rodriguez, who was dominant in the minor leagues last year, but doesn't have a clear path to playing time right now.

Reds Struck Gold in Tyler Naquin Trade in 2022

Daytona Tortugas Hector Rodriguez waits on the pitch, Tuesday June 20, 2023 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | David Tucker\News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Originally signed by the Mets and sent to the Reds in 2022, Rodríguez has pretty much hit everywhere he’s been, including finishing 2025 with a 118 wRC+ and 19 homers while reaching Triple-A for the first time at age 21," they wrote. "He was added to the 40-man roster during the offseason and had an .879 OPS in the Dominican Winter League. He didn’t do much with his 19 Cactus League plate appearances, but he should go back to Louisville and keep on raking."

Rodriguez was acquired in the trade that sent Tyler Naquin to the New York Mets in 2022. Since then, Naquin has transformed into a pitcher and hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2023. Meanwhile, the Reds have seen Rodriguez fly up their farm system.

Last season, Rodriguez slashed .283/.336/.450 with an elite strikeout rate, an elite zone contact percentage, and above-average exit velocity numbers. Rodriguez swings often, and he doesn't whiff a lot. When he makes contact, it's usually loud. All of these traits combine to make a very dangerous hitter who's only getting better as time goes on. If he could pull the ball in the air more often, he could quickly turn into an elite prospect.

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