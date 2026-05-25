Cincinnati Reds Mocked to Take Intriguing Pitcher With First Round Pick

The Cincinnati Reds have the 18th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Let's take a look at their previous first-round draft picks and who they're projected to take this year.

2015: Tyler Stephenson

2016: Nick Senzel

2017: Hunter Greene

2018: Jonathan India

2019: Nick Lodolo

2020: Austin Hendrick

2021: Matt McLain

2022: Cam Collier

2023: Rhett Lowder

2024: Chase Burns

2025: Steele Hall

MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo recently did a mock draft and he has the Reds selecting Cameron Flukey, a right-handed pitcher from Coastal Carolina.

"A rib stress fracture sidelined the 6-foot-6 Flukey for 10 weeks and he’s just ramping back up; otherwise he could’ve been an easy top 10 pick," Mayo wrote. "His May 15 start (4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) could be a sign that he’s on the upswing again and could be gone by this spot."

As Mayo noted, Flukey has made just six starts this season and has seen mixed results.

The right-hander has an ERA of 4.35 with 28 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings. In 2023, he impressed with an ERA of 3.19 with 118 strikeouts in 17 starts and 101 2/3 innings.

"Flukey maintains mid-90s velocity on his heater deep into games and tops out at 98 mph with armside run and carry," MLB Pipeline wrote. "His high three-quarters arm slot allows him to stay on top of his upper-70s curveball, which has so much downer break that it can be hard to keep it in the strike zone, and his feel for spin also extends to a solid 82-85 mph slider. His mid-80s changeup lags behind the rest of his repertoire, though its fade makes it tough to hit when he throws it close to the plate."

He is MLB.com's No. 13-ranked prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft.

"Because the 6-foot-6 Flukey has a longer arm path and higher release point than normal, it's easier for hitters to see his pitches -- but not to hit them. Despite his size, he has no difficulty repeating his delivery and providing strikes. He could add more strength to his lanky frame, which might mean more power for his already nasty stuff."

Since 2015, the Reds have taken four pitchers in the first round: Hunter Green, Nick Lodolo, Rhett Lowder, and Chase Burns. All four of those pitchers are curently in Cincinnati's rotation. The Reds are never going to be able to sign big name free agent pitchers to pitch for them, so acquiring great pitchers in the draft is a fantastic way to develop talent.

You can see Mayo's mock draft here.