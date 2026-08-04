Cincinnati Reds Officially Promote Big Time Slugger From Triple-A

Coming off of an extremely disappointing trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds make their first exciting move in months, calling up their #3 rated prospect, Hector Rodriguez, while also bringing Chase Petty back to the big league club.

Nick Krall mentioned on Monday in his post-trade deadline press conference that Rodriguez would be getting called up. The Reds had an open roster spot from trading Nathaniel Lowe to the Cleveland Guardians for Alejandro Rivera.

Big Time Slugger

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Héctor Rodríguez (43) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 104 games this season, Rodriguez has had solid numbers, hitting .274 with 27 home runs, 69 RBI, and an OPS of .880. Rodriguez should be playing right field for the Reds, giving Noelvi Marte a bit of a mental break so he can become a hitter off to the bench. Rodriguez was acquired by the Reds from the New York Mets in the Tyler Naquin trade in 2022.

Petty has continued to make the drive between Louisville and Cincinnati throughout the season, as he has been recalled from the Bats five times. In 15 games this season at the Major League level, Petty sports a record of 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA, 14 strikeouts, and a 1.23 WHIP. Petty has made two starts this season for the Reds, pitching out of the bullpen for the majority of the season. Petty will be taking the roster spot of Caleb Ferguson, who the Reds traded on Monday to the St. Louis Cardinals for the ever-so-needed international signing space.

The Reds' actions from Monday's deadline come off as the front office believing they will make a chase at the final National League wild card spot despite being in last place in the NL Central, and although they are just six games back from that final playoff spot, they would have to advance over five teams to achieve their goal.

With two full months remaining in the MLB season, the Reds would need to continue their successful play since the trade deadline to even give themselves a chance to get back in the race. Though that is extremely unlikely given Nick Krall is in charge of making the moves to fill out the MLB roster, and their illustrious 25th-rated overall MLB farm system, anything is possible.

At this rate, Reds fans are looking forward to just finishing out this season, while also trying to get a read on what the 2027 MLB season will look like for all 30 teams. The Reds are hoping Rodriguez can hit the ground running and be a big part of their future.