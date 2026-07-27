Reds Trade Deadline Plans Might Lead to Prospect's Much-Anticipated Debut

The Cincinnati Reds have some big decisions to make at the trade deadline this year and they're running out of time to make them. The trade deadline is around a week away and the Reds haven't taken a stance whether they're going to be buying, selling, or something in between.

The most likely outcome sees the Reds as sellers, but there are two routes they could take. They could be conservative sellers and opt to trade their expiring contracts in an attempt to retool for next season. They could also be aggressive sellers and move on from controllable players in an attempt to rebuild the roster.

Either way, they could soon see the debuts of some top prospects.

The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans recently predicted that the Reds would make the decision to call their top outfield prospect, Hector Rodriguez, up to the big leagues amid all the trade deadline buzz this season.

Reds Will Likely See Debut of Hector Rodriguez Soon

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Héctor Rodríguez (43) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Reds sure aren’t buying and they need to find out if their outfield prospect can transfer his success in the minors to the big leagues," Rosecrans wrote. "The Reds have plenty of pieces to trade, even if none of the deals will garner a lot of attention outside the Queen City. Look for the Reds to try to maximize their return with younger prospects who can be had for spare parts — much like the team acquired Rodríguez in a deal with the Mets for Tyler Naquin at the 2022 trade deadline. The Reds have young infielders and infield prospects, but outfield remains a huge question mark."

Rodriguez is one of the more exciting prospects to follow in baseball right now. He was acquired by the Reds four years ago in a trade that sent Tyler Naquin to the New York Mets at the trade deadline.

Fast forward four years and Rodriguez is banging on the door of his big league debut at the deadline.

On the season, Rodriguez is slashing .272/.348/.522 with 24 home runs and 15 doubles at the Triple-A level. He has a .370 wOBA and an elite barrel percentage of 9.4 percent. Rodriguez makes a lot of loud contact, though he struggled with his chase rate. Still, when he is putting the bat to the ball, it's loud contact, and it's typically generating positive results.

The Reds need a spark in the outfield. Rodriguez could be the solution to this massive problem in August.