Cincinnati Reds' Position in Latest Power Rankings May Be Surprising

CINCINNATI – Bleacher Report has released its latest power rankings, and the Cincinnati Reds are currently in the top 5. Joel Rueter has the Reds sitting in fifth place. His top 10 is listed below, with his full rankings here.﻿

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Winning With Minimal Offense

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suárez (42) looks up after hitting a home run in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

23 games into the 2026 campaign, the Reds currently sit atop the National League Central Division with a record of 15-8. While the offense hasn't had the hottest of starts, rookie Sal Stewart has been the biggest contributor, leading the team in nearly every offensive category, including being tied for third in Major League Baseball with eight home runs.

Eugenio Suarez has heated up after a somewhat slow start, slashing .333/.407/.542 with a home run over his last seven games. Outside of Stewart, Suarez, and Elly De La Cruz, no one else has an OPS+ over 87. Ke'Bryan Hayes is the worst hitter with an OPS+ of -27, and Nathaniel Lowe is the best hitter outside of the big three with an 87 OPS+.

“I told them today that as long as they don’t feel sorry for themselves, and they don’t, we’ll figure this out together,” Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlies Chalkboard. “They’re good workers. Great kids. Great teammates. You’ve got to plug away. We will. I fully believe guys get to their level as long as they’re healthy.”

The Reds are also ranked last in OPS, batting average, and slugging percentage in all of Major League Baseball. Surely this isn't going to be the case long-term, but this is a cause for concern with how badly Hayes and TJ Friedl have played this season.

Red Hot Pitching

Apr 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) celebrates after striking out the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On the pitching side, the Reds are ranked in the top 10 in nine categories and in the top 5 in six categories. While Andrew Abbott and Brady Singer haven't had the best of starts to the season, Rhett Lowder, Brandon Williamson, and Chase Burns have carried the rotation, along with a bullpen that's ranked best in baseball in ERA. The bullpen is led by Tony Santillan, who has yet to allow a run; Connor Phillips, Graham Ashcraft, Sam Moll, and Brock Burke.

Chase Burns has been phenomenal to start his first full big-league season. In four games, he is 1-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings. He does struggle with command at times, but he's had just one walk in two of his last three starts.

“It starts with strike one,” Burns said. “Their team had a good approach. You’ve got to put the ball in the strike zone.”

A surprising move out of spring training was the decision to keep Williamson on the active roster and in the rotation. While that was decided prior to Nick Lodolo being added to the injured list with a blister, the Reds clearly had a plan for him to be used as a starter and out of the bullpen. He is currently 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings and has been a solid fifth starter.

Lowder has arguably been the most consistent pitcher this season. It looked like his last time out was going to be a short outing, allowing two hits and walking two in the first inning, but he rebounded to pitch six innings and allow just one run.

The Reds are currently off to their best start since 2006, and they look to be a serious contender for the division this season.