Cincinnati Reds Prospect Is Turning Heads With Dominant Performance in Mexican Pacific League

Chattanooga Lookouts first baseman Ruben Ibarra has been sensational this winter. Ibarra is playing for the Narajeros de Hermosillo in the Mexican Pacific League. And he has been killing it.

Sensational Season for Ibarra

When the Mexican Winter League began on October 14th, Ruben Ibarra was not on the roster for Hermosillo. He joined the Naranjeros after their fourth game of the season, and he immediately had an impact on the team. The 6′ 5″ and 307 lb. slugger hit two home runs and drove in seven runs in that first game on October 18th, and he hasn’t looked back.

On Wednesday night, he homered twice. On Thursday night, he homered again. Ibarra, who hit 25 home runs in Double-A Chattanooga this past season, now leads the Mexican Winter League with eight home runs.

He has been awesome this Winter League. Ruben Ibarra is 20-for-59 so far in his 15 games. That’s good for a .339 batting average. He’s walked eight times, giving him a .426 on-base percentage. His slugging percentage and his OPS have been elite as well: .797 and 1.223.

Ibarra is leading the Mexican Winter League in slugging percentage. He’s 7th in batting average and 2nd in OPS in the league. He’s had hits in 13 of the 15 games he has played, and in one of those games when he went hitless, he was 0-for-1 with two walks.

Ibarra has been so excellent in his debut winter league season that he could very well be the frontrunner for the league’s MVP. And if Ibarra continues his form going into 2027, he might earn an assignment to Triple-A Louisville after spring training.

Arizona Fall Stars Game

The Arizona Fall Stars Game is this Sunday at 8 pm EST on MLB Network. The Cincinnati Reds will have three prospects represent the organization.

Pitcher Luke Holman, shortstop Carlos Sanchez, and outfielder Yerlin Confidan will represent the Cincinnati Reds at the Fall Stars Game on Sunday. All deserved selections. Last year, the Reds had three players represent the organization as well. Alfredo Duno, Cam Collier, and Leo Balcazar played in the 2025 AFL Fall Stars Game.

Also, on Saturday Night at 8 pm EST on MLB Network, there will be an Arizona Fall Stars Home Run Derby. Yerlin Confidan was invited to participate.

The Fall Stars Game will be a great opportunity for the Reds prospects to show off and show out on MLB Network.

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