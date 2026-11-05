Three Cincinnati Reds Prospects Named to the AFL Fall Stars Game

The 2026 Arizona Fall League is past its halfway mark. And on Wednesday, the AFL announced the American and National League Fall Stars Game rosters, which included a lot of top prospects from all of MLB's organizations. The 20th annual showcase event will be broadcast live from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on MLB Network and streamed on MLB.com at 8 pm ET. The Cincinnati Reds will have three prospects participating.

Cincinnati Reds Standouts

Pitcher Luke Holman, shortstop Carlos Sanchez, and outfielder Yerlin Confidan will represent the Cincinnati Reds at the Fall Stars Game on Sunday. All deserved selections. Last year, the Reds had three players represent the organization as well. Alfredo Duno, Cam Collier, and Leo Balcazar played in the 2025 AFL Fall Stars game.

Luke Holman came into this Fall League looking to pitch more competitive innings in 2026 and take advantage of an opportunity to go up against top prospects from other organizations. And Holman is taking advantage of his opportunity. He has easily been one of the best pitchers in the AFL and has earned praise from Fangraphs for his strong performances. So far, Holman has pitched 13.0 innings and has a 0.69 ERA.

Carlos Sanchez has been excellent this fall. Last week, he had a huge game. On Monday, October 26th, Sanchez had a big game. Sanchez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs in the Javelinas 10-7 win.

Sanchez is hitting .259 through his 17 games with Peoria. He’s walked 14 times, giving him a .397 on-base percentage. Sanchez has four home runs to go along with two doubles and one triple. That’s led to a slugging percentage of .534 and an OPS of .931. Not bad.

Yerlin Confidan has been a revelation this fall. Before the AFL season, he was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga, where he hit .260 and hit eight home runs in 58 games with an OPS of .760. But in Arizona, he has really taken off, hitting .352 with five doubles, three triples, and two home runs with a slugging percentage of .667 and an OPS of 1.053. He will also be participating in the AFL Home Run Derby that will be on Saturday, November 7th.

All three prospects have been playing very well this Fall and are all deserving selections. Hopefully, they can represent the organization well this weekend at all of the Fall Stars festivities.