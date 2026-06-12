Cincinnati Reds Receive Best Elly De La Cruz Injury Update Yet

Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been out most of June with a hamstring injury. Reds manager Terry Francona met with the media on Friday ahead of the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks and shared an encouraging update.

De La Cruz had his MRI on Friday and the scans revealed his hamstring is about 90% healed, according to Joe Danneman of Fox 19.

"We will put our heads together on Sunday and see where we think he's at," Francona told Mike Petraglia. "Certainly, he has an opinion. We just need to try to temper that sometimes because he wants to play so bad. It's appreciated, but we don't want to hurt him."

De La Cruz wanted to be back in the lineup on Friday but Francona said they're going to give him the series off so that it can continue to heal. The Reds have not decided whether De La Cruz will need to play in any minor league rehab games yet.

No Reason to Rush Back

May 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) and shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 7-2 at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While the Reds definitely miss De La Cruz, hamstring injuries are tricky. With hamstring injuries, there are times where you feel you're 100%, but then go make a cut or a sharp movement, and you can easily re-aggravate it.

If De La Cruz were to aggravate the injury and miss a month or more, it’s hard to see the Reds staying afloat without him. By the time he returned, their season could already be slipping away. On top of that, we saw how badly De La Cruz struggled last season when he tried to play through a quad injury.

"We will put our heads together on Sunday and see where we think he's at," Francona told Mike Petraglia. "Certainly, he has an opinion. We just need to try to temper that sometimes because he wants to play so bad. It's appreciated, but we don't want to hurt him."

The Reds should make sure their star shortstop is at 100% before he returns.

Tony Santillan Discusses Recent Struggles

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Santillan (64) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There has been no hiding how bad the Reds bullpen has been lately and a lot of that has to do with one of the best relievers from a year ago, Tony Santillan, struggling.

He recently discussed his struggles.

“Obviously this last month or so is not what I expected or what anybody has expected out of me,” Santillan told MLB.com's Max Ralph. “I’ll just continue to work and get that secondary [pitch] in a good spot. I think that will honestly change, really, everything.”

If Cincinnati's bullpen is going to start improving, Santillan is going to have to be a big reason as to why.