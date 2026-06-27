Cincinnati Reds Receive Encouraging Nick Lodolo Injury Update After Leaving Latest Start

There are a multitude of reasons as to why the Cincinnati Reds' 2026 season has been a downright nightmare before the MLB All-Star break. Not saying it is the ultimate reason, but this team has been hit with so many injuries in the first half of the season.

For example, just when reliever Tony Santillan was finding some confidence this season, he went down with an oblique strain that appears to be a long-term issue. Earlier this week, starter Nick Lodolo was having one of his better starts this season, until a comebacker drilled him in the wrist, changing the entire game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lodolo managed to get through the rest of the inning, even though his wrist was swelling by the second. While many feared this would be another major injury to this pitching staff, it appears the Reds have avoided any serious issues with the left-hander.

Great News

Jun 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) prepares to pitch in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

“He’s good. He turned a good corner yesterday," Reds manager Terry Francona told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

Just huge news for a team that has struggled to have the starting rotation that was originally planned to be the unit to lead this team throughout the season. Even before the scary moment earlier this week, Lodolo has dealt with injuries that have kept him off the mound this season.

Can The Season Be Saved

Jun 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Lodolo being able to go in his next start on Monday, which will be against the Brewers once again, is massive for this team. The Reds' chance at grabbing the final Wild Card spot continues to slip out of their hands. But if there's a chance of a second-half surge this season, having Lodolo will be a part of that recipe.

The Reds should have flamethrower Hunter Greene back in the rotation sooner rather than later. It would be nice for fans to see Greene, Lodolo, Chase Burns, and Andrew Abbott healthy at the same time. Sure, some may argue this season is already over, but that starting rotation should give some hope into what could be if the front office decides they are not going to sell at the trade deadline.

The future is uncertain in Cincinnati. Chances are, this roster could look a lot different before the season ends. For now, it's all about having a little bit of luck on their side when it comes to all the injuries.

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