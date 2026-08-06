Reds Announce Surprising Starter for Tuesday's Game Against White Sox

Before the series finale against the Athletics on Thursday afternoon, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with reporters and gave a surprising but good update on an upcoming game.

Francona announced that Nick Lodolo is penciled in to start against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, according to Mike Petgraglia.

Lodolo made his first rehab appearance on Wednesday with Triple-A Louisville. It was his first game action since he left a game against the Chicago Cubs in early July with a blister.

The left-hander gave up three runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

However, Wednesday wasn't just another game for Lodolo. With the blister issues, Lodolo finally decided to change the grip on his curveball. Yesterday was the first time he's thrown the new curveball in a game.

He threw 65 pitches and 37 of them went for strikes. 15 of those 65 pitches were the new curveball.

Why is it a Surprise?

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Lodolo throwing just 65 pitches on Wednesday, most teams would likely have him make at least one more rehab start to continue building up his pitch count. Add in the fact that he's also working with a new curveball grip, and I expected the Reds to take the cautious approach. Instead, with the club sitting 4.5 games out of a playoff spot, they're choosing to be aggressive. Given where they are in the standings, it's a decision that's nice to see.

Lodolo did throw three inning of live batting practice last week before his rehab start.

"It feels good," Lodolo told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. "I threw a good amount of them. It's definitely something I am excited about and we will see how it plays."

With Hunter Greene back on the injured list, Lodolo can slide right into the rotation.

Friday's Game to be a Bullpen Game

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Mey (47) celebrates as he walks for the dugout in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. The Reds won 15-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Andrew Abbott moved up to start on Thursday in place of Greene, Friday will now be a bullpen game. Petgraglia reported that newly recalled Luis Mey could be the one who starts on Friday, depending on how the bullpen is used in the series finale on Thursday.

News Steps for Tony Santillan

Reds reliever Tony Santillan has been on the injured list since late June with a left oblique strain. On Thursday, Francona provided an encouraging update.

He is set to throw a live batting practice session on Saturday.

" "We want to see how that goes to see what the next step is," Francona said.