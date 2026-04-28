Cincinnati Reds Seek Fifth Straight Series Win as Rockies Visit Great American Ball Park

The Cincinnati Reds took two out of three games against the Detroit Tigers in their last series at the Great American Ballpark. The Reds will now take an 18-10 record into a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies in at Great American Ballpark. The Rockies enter the series with a 13-16 record and are in last place in the NL West.

Chase Burns Will Start on the Mound for Game One

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the third inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds will likely roll out with Chase Burns on the bump for game No. 1 in the series against the Rockies. Burns has a 2-1 record and a 2.57 ERA. Burns was effective in his last outing, going 5.2 innings against the Rays in Tampa Bay while scattering four hits and allowing two earned runs. Burns struck out eight batters in the 97 pitches he tossed.

The Rockies are slated to get left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland off the injured list to start on Tuesday night.

While the Reds should ideally take two out of three games against the Rockies in a worst-case scenario, the Rockies shouldn't be overlooked entirely. Colorado ranks No. 11 among all MLB teams with a team batting average of .247. Once the Rockies get on base, they’re a threat to advance on the base paths.

Colorado Rockies Have Been Excellent on the Base Paths This Season

Apr 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Troy Johnston (20) hits an RBI single in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Colorado ranks at No. 6 among all MLB teams in stolen bases, with 26. Colorado has a better on-base percentage than the Reds, as the Rockies have a .316, while the Reds have a .307. The Reds have the advantage in their pitching staff as far as their rotation is concerned, with a 3.77 ERA while the Rockies have a 4.07.

Reds Pitcher Brandon Williamson Will Have Chance to Lower his ERA

Apr 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson will have his turn in the rotation in game No. 2 against the Rockies. Williamson has a 2-2 record, with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts. Williamson had a rough outing back on April 22 against the Detroit Tigers. Williamson allowed seven hits and five earned runs while striking out three.

Game No. 1 of the Reds and Rockies series starts on Friday at Great American Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 6:40 P.M. and can be watched on MLB.TV. The final game of the series will be on Wednesday and will be a day game at Great American Ballpark, with first pitch set for 12:40 P.M.