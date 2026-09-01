Cincinnati Reds Shutout 5-0 in Series Opener vs. Padres
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This should be fun. Last night of August, the contending San Diego Padres in town, a hot night at Great American Ball Park. If only the Cincinnati Reds were in contention. When they finished April 20-11, it looked like they just might be. You looked at the schedule in September and thought, “Hey, that could be fun.”
Again, it should be. The Reds have Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and Chase Burns. Two very good hitters and a legitimate ace. Any team with those three players should be a contender. Why aren’t the Reds?
Monday night, it was another ho-hum night at Great American Ball Park. Brady Singer got roughed up and the Reds couldn’t come close to matching the Padres’ offensive activity. It added up to a 5-0 loss where the Reds managed just five hits.
The Reds are now 65-73 heading into September. That means they’re 45-62 since the calendar flipped to May. In addition, the Reds are now tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates, having been shut out 15 times this season.
Takeaways from the Reds’ 5-0 Loss to the Padres
Brady Singer Roughed Up
Monday night was a representation of what this year has been like for the Reds’ right-hander. Singer struggled getting hitters out and keeping traffic off the basepaths.
In just 4 1/3 innings, Singer allowed four earned runs on 10 hits. He didn’t walk any batters, and actually struck out five, but he threw 87 pitches in less than five innings.
It’s been an up-and-down year for Singer. At times, he’s actually looked really good. Other times, though, he’s essentially been ineffective.
Monday was actually the first time Singer pitched fewer than five innings since July 29th. But again, there have been numerous outings where Singer lacked pitching efficiency. It’s led the Reds’ bullpen to pitch more innings than they probably would have liked.
Reds Offense Blanked
It can be tough for any pitcher to pitch effectively for a Reds team that has an offense that struggles as much as it has this season. Monday night was no different.
Reds’ hitters struck out 11 times, and they could not produce that big hit to generate runs and get back into the game. Reds batters walked four times, but they only managed five hits.
Padres’ right-hander Michael King pitched six shutout innings and allowed just four hits. King walked three batters, but he struck out six in a 96-pitch effort that yielded 60 strikes.
On Deck
The series between the Reds and Padres continues Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.
Reds’ left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-3, 5.24 ERA) will take the mound against Padres’ right-hander Randy Vásquez (10-6, 4.02 ERA).
First pitch is at 6:40 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93
Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.Follow frankie_nnati