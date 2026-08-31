Reds Look to Play Spoiler as Padres Come to Town for Three-Game Series

What a weekend it was for the Cincinnati Reds! The team traveled to Wrigley Field to take on a Chicago Cubs team that was leading the way in the National League Wild Card race.

The weekend ended with a Reds series win, and the Cubs are now fighting off the Philadelphia Phillies for the top Wild Card spot. Now, the attention for the Reds moves to the San Diego Padres, who are a team fighting for their own postseason hopes.

The Padres enter Monday's series with the Reds just a half game out of the final NL Wild Card spot. Can the Reds ruin another team's playoff positioning?

Let's Get It Started

Aug 20, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday's series opener will see Reds right-hander Brady Singer (5-12, 4.72 ERA) get the start against Padres right-hander Michael King (8-9, 3.23 ERA). Singer is coming off of a performance that has been the perfect example of his season. Can the Reds righty actually get off to a hot start on Monday?

Aug 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) reacts after giving up a two run home run to San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game two on Tuesday will be Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-3, 5.24 ERA) taking on Padres righty Randy Vasquez (10-6, 4.02 ERA).

It's fair to say that Lodolo has had one of the more disappointing seasons for a Reds player in 2026. In his last two starts, Lodolo has allowed 16 hits and 10 earned runs. The starting pitching rotation was supposed to be the strength of this franchise this season. It quickly became the unit to worry about the most.

Aug 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The series finale on Wednesday currently has Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder (6-8, 5.14 ERA) penciled in to take on Padres right-hander Casey Mize (5-8, 3.45 ERA).

Lowder has earned wins in three of his last five starts, including two of those coming in his last two starts. The Reds righty has been tasked with a lot this season, including a move to the bullpen. However, Lowder is fighting until the end, and you couldn't ask for more.

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) and pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) celebrate their win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The feeling of excitement for a new series this late in the season when your team is basically out of the postseason race is nonexistent.

It stings to hear that, but the truth is the truth. At this point, the Reds are playing for 2027. That's if we even get to see baseball next season.

While they play for the future, the best way to find enjoyment in the last month of the season would be to ruin the playoff chances of everyone else. Does that sound miserable? Sure. But that's all we have as a fan base.

Let's go play spoiler!