The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates entered a weather delay in the third inning after heavy rain poured into Great American Ball Park, but not before Andrew Abbott lost his command. During a stretch in the third inning, the left-hander threw 12 of 15 pitches for balls, walking in two runs to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead.

The Pirates added a fielder's choice to make it a 3-0 lead.

Later in the game, Jose Trevino hit a solo shot to make it a 3-1 Pirates lead. It was Trevino's fourth home run of the season.

The Pirates added a run off of Zach McCambley in the 6th to take a 4-1 lead.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Series Notes

The Reds have historically held the upper hand against the Pirates in Cincinnati. Since Great American Ball Park opened in 2003, the Reds own a 108-89 record against Pittsburgh at the venue. Cincinnati also posted its first winning season against the Pirates since 2021 last year, finishing 7-6 in the season series. Since both clubs joined the National League Central in 1994, the Reds have gone 269-250 against Pittsburgh, giving them their best record against any divisional opponent over that span.

Starting Pitchers

Jul 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left-hander Andrew Abbott is set to start on the mound for the Reds on Saturday. Abbott had a rough start to the season, but has pitched well of late. He is 5-8 with a 3.85 ERA on the season.

In his last start, Andrew Abbott did not factor into the decision in the Reds' 10-inning, 5-3 win over the Cardinals on July 26. He allowed two earned runs on three hits over six innings while walking four and striking out four on 100 pitches. It was Abbott's second consecutive quality start and his third in his last four outings.

Since April 30, Abbott has been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball. Over his last 16 starts, he has posted a 2.95 ERA across 88.1 innings, allowing opponents to hit just .215 while recording eight quality starts and striking out 75 batters.

For the Pirates, Braxton Ashcraft will start on the mound. He is not related to Reds relief pitcher Graham Ashcraft.

Ashcraft is 10-4 with a 4.05 ERA. He will make his 22nd appearance of the season on Saturday after earning the win in the Pirates' 8-7 victory over the Cubs on July 26. He allowed four runs over six innings while striking out five. Ashcraft has recorded 135 strikeouts this season, the seventh-most in the National League.

However, he's struggled of late. In his last three starts, Ashcraft has allowed 16 earned runs in 14 innings of work. Somehow, the Pirates have managed to go 2-1 in those games.