Reds Look to Get Back on Track in Four-Game Series vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Cincinnati Reds had a chance to keep the Ohio Cup at home. Instead, the team decided to play some Little League defense that allowed the Cleveland Guardians to take the trophy back up north.

With the loss, the Reds moved to 50-57 on the season. With the trade deadline looming, it feels like this team will be looking to sell assets who may still have value.

Until then, it's business as usual. The Reds welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to Great American Ball Park on Thursday for a four-game series. Let's take a closer look at everything you need to know for this National League Central clash.

Critical Series

Jul 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez (49) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the tenth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, the Pirates will be sending Yohan Ramirez (6-3, 3.21 ERA) to the mound, while the Reds will have right-hander Rhett Lowder (3-7, 5.61 ERA) on the hill.

Lowder has had a difficult 2026 season, but the Reds starter has done everything his team has needed him to do this season, which includes even moving to the bullpen at one point.

Heavyweight Matchup

Jul 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) reacts before being removed from the game during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday's matchup will be the one that no one wants to miss. It will be Hunter Greene (2-2, 7.06 ERA) taking on Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.65 ERA).

Greene missed the majority of the first half of the season and has been up and down since his season debut. For Skenes, the Pirates hurler has not looked anything like the pitcher he has been throughout his career.

The last time Skenes pitched against the Reds, the team actually got the best of the former Cy Young winner.

Jul 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game three on Saturday will feature Pirates right-hander Braxton Ashcraft (10-4, 4.05 ERA) taking on Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott (5-6, 3.85 ERA).

Then in Sunday's finale, the Pirates will have Mitch Keller (6-7, 4.83 ERA) taking on Chase Burns (12-1, 2.40 ERA), who had a very rocky start in his last outing this past Tuesday against the Guardians.

The Final Run?

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte fields a fly ball hit by Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez for an out in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is to become of the Reds with the trade deadline approaching? Moves should be starting to take place as we head into the weekend. However, maybe this front office still has hope that the team can make another magical run to the postseason.

If that magical run is going to happen, then the Reds have to have a series win over the Pirates. Anything less should have everyone in the front office ready to make whatever moves are necessary for a 2027 season that we don't even know is going to happen.

Sounds like a great future, right?