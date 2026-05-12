Contender or Pretender? Reds Recent Struggles Are Very Concerning
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The Cincinnati Reds got off to one of the best starts to their season in recent memory. After a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on April 30, the Reds were sitting at 20-11 and in first place in the National League Central.
Eight games later, they were sitting at 20-19 while being dead last in the NL Central. The season was flipped on its head very quickly, which turned the Reds from looking like a potential division winner to looking like a complete joke.
But they've since gotten going again, winning the last two games of the series against the Houston Astros to steal the series.
Matt Snyder of CBS Sports recently went through all the contenders in the league and sorted them as either "contenders" or "pretenders." For the Reds, Snyder noted that he believed they were contenders earlier this spring, but they look like pretenders now.
Reds Already Being Seen as "Pretenders" This Season
"Remember, the Reds are dealing with injuries to frontline starters Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo. That's put strain on the rest of the pitching staff, obviously, and the offense is pretty thin," Snyder wrote. "Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart need more help than from just Nathaniel Lowe and Spencer Steer.
"TJ Friedl is better than this, but who else is sure to start getting things going? I'm dubious. Perhaps the worst sign of all? The Reds are 3-10 against teams on this list (.500 or better) and 19-9 against sub-.500 teams. Contender or pretender? I had them as a contender back in the spring, but it sure looks like they are a pretender right now."
On paper, the Reds look horrible this year. There are some bright spots, but not many. Chase Burns has been one of the best pitchers in baseball, while Elly De La Cruz has been one of the best players in baseball. Spencer Steer is coming around, too. Sal Stewart is beginning to hit the ball hard after a slump that lasted a few weeks. Nathaniel Lowe and JJ Bleday have quietly been productive, too.
But TJ Friedl, Tyler Stephenson, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Jose Trevino, Noelvi Marte, and a few others have been among the worst hitters in baseball. The starting rotation has been fine, but it's been depleted with injuries after Brandon Williamson landed on the injured list with Rhett Lowder expected to follow.
The Reds are going to need to get healthy and hot if they're going to turn their season around. The talent is seemingly there, but they haven't been able to put the pieces together to this point.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel