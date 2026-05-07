Reds Have Solved Their Biggest Roster Hole in the Best Way Possible

The Cincinnati Reds have had one of the worst outfield groups in the league this season. TJ Friedl struggled to open the season, but has shown signs of life over the last two weeks. Spencer Steer has been a small bright spot, slashing .254/.328/.439 with a 109 OPS+, though his defense has lacked. Noelvi Marte and Will Benson have struggled a bit, too, though Benson has flashed his power again this season.

As a result, the Reds desperately needed to add another outfielder, and they found the perfect solution with JJ Bleday.

JJ Bleday Has Been the Best Possible Outfield Solution

May 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bleday has improved his approach over the last few months, focusing on his ability to work counts and do damage with two strikes. That's something he improved on during his stint in Triple-A.

“That’s something I wanted to improve on,” Bleday said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “When I get in those counts, try to see the ball a bit deeper. You never want to be behind in a count. It can be challenging at times, but if you have a good mindset and a good focus, you can definitely improve at it.”

With the Reds' outfield struggling, Bleday seemed like the perfect solution. He was crushing Triple-A pitching, and he's crushed big league pitching since being promoted to Cincinnati. The veteran outfielder is slashing .292/.414/.833 with four home runs in 24 at-bats.

“I think Bleday is kind of trying to,” manager Terry Francona said, via Goldsmith. “He has done about as much as you can ask.”

JJ Bleday Fits Perfectly as the Reds' Two-Hole Hitter

May 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Not only is Bleday the perfect option as an everyday outfielder, but he fits the lineup perfectly as the two-hole hitter ahead of Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart. With De La Cruz's improved ability to hit left-handed pitching, the Reds don't need their two-hole hitter to be a righty. Bleday fits perfectly.

“I’m blessed to be here,” Bleday said, “I’m doing whatever I can to contribute to the best of my ability to help the team win. I’ve pretty much hit everywhere now in my career. It’s good to be up there and have that position. It’s a good spot to be.”

The ball has a different sound off of Bleday's bat right now. He's swinging very violently and his teammates are taking notice.

“What stands out is how hard he hits it and his bat speed,” Spencer Steer said. “It’s a pretty-looking swing. It looks like he’s angry at the ball.”

The Reds need Bleday to continue punishing baseballs. He's the perfect everyday outfielder, even against southpaws, while also fitting the lineup perfectly as the two-hole hitter. Over time, this should boost the roster in a big way, especially as Stewart eventually heats back up.

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