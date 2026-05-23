Division Struggles Continue, Reds Drop First Game in Doubleheader vs. Cardinals 8-1

The Cincinnati Reds were supposed to be back in action on Friday Night. Unfortunately, Mother Nature did not care about the plans of a fun weekend series in Cincinnati. The weather forced the team to host a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Game one of the doubleheader would be one to forget. The Reds dropped an 8-1 snoozefest to the Cardinals, putting them 1-10 on the season against National League Central opponents. As we prepare for the second game of the day, let's take a look at the recap of the Reds' game one loss.

Pitching Struggles Continue

Cincinnati Reds Chris Paddack looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Paddack was signed by the Reds back on May 13th. The addition of the veteran starter was a desperate move made by a team that can't seem to keep a healthy starting rotation. On Saturday, Paddack made just his second start with the franchise.

The hope that Paddack would be more than the inflated ERA he had before joining the team was slim. That's why his start on Saturday wasn't much of a surprise. Paddack's day would finish after five innings, which saw him give up three runs, walk three, and earn five strikeouts on 84 pitches.

It was already a tough position for the Reds' bullpen. Unfortunately, the unit allowed five more runs to really put this game away.

The mountain was steep coming into this series due to Chase Burns and Andrew Abbott being unavailable. However, this team has to find a way to steal games without their top guys in the rotation on the mound.

New Lineup, Same Results

May 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Nathaniel Lowe (31) runs to first after hitting an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Reds fans were kind of excited heading into game one of the doubleheader after the lineup was revealed. The team decided to go with JJ Bleday in the leadoff spot, followed by Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, Nathaniel Lowe, Eugenio Suarez, and Spencer Steer. That lineup ended up bringing in one run on a Lowe solo shot.

The pitching issues with this team are exhausting to talk about. Add the fact that this offense can go freezing cold like it did in game one on Saturday, and you have the perfect recipe for a nightmare summer in Cincinnati.

Up Next

May 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Petty (61) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

So, game one didn't go the way we hoped. Maybe game two will tell a different story. The Reds will take the field one more time on Saturday. First pitch of game two in the series against the Cardinals is set for 7:15 pm, and will feature Chase Petty on the hill.

If the Reds are going to make up ground in the division, it starts tonight.