Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Postponed on Friday

The Cincinnati Reds are set to host the rival St. Louis Cardinals this weekend in a three-game series, but they won't get to play on Friday night. Due to the weather in Cincinnati, the Reds game against the Cardinals on Friday night has been postponed to Saturday as part of a split doubleheader between the two teams.

"Tonight's game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed and will be made up as the first game of a split doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 1:10 PM," the Reds announced in a post to X on Friday night. "Fans holding tickets for tonight's game may present their same ticket for the make-up game scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 1:10 PM, with no exchange necessary. Gates will open for the make-up game for Season Ticket Members at 11:40 AM and the general public at 12:10 PM. The timing of the originally scheduled game for Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 7:15 PM remains unchanged. Gates will open for that game for Season Ticket Members at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:45 PM."

Reds Need To Take The Series From The Cardinals

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Recently signed Reds pitcher Chris Paddack was slated to get the ball against Kyle Leahy and the Cardinals on Friday night, but with this game pushed to Saturday, it can be assumed that these two will start the first game of the day during the split doubleheader. Brady Singer will start the other game for the Reds on Saturday. There's a chance they flip the pitchers around if Singer or Paddack has a certain preference with day games versus night games.

The Reds desperately need to take this series from the Cardinals. They've struggled tremendously to win against teams in the National League Central this season. On the season, the Reds are 26-24, which is a respectable record. But against teams in the NL Central, they are a horrendous 1-9.

The Cardinals are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Reds, sitting at 28-21 on the season. If the Reds can manage to sweep the Cardinals, they would jump them in the standings. Cincinnati has won two games in a row, and it needs to roll that momentum into the split doubleheader against the Cardinals.

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