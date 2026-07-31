Elly De La Cruz Makes Reds History With Accomplishment No Player Has Ever Done

It feels like just about every week Elly De La Cruz finds another way to put his name in the Cincinnati Reds record books. The 24-year-old has already accomplished plenty in his young career, and he added another franchise first to his growing list on Thursday.

De La Cruz became the first player in Reds history to record at least 20 stolen bases in each of his first four Major League seasons when he swiped his 20th bag of the year in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Considering how many great players have come through Cincinnati over the years, being the first player in franchise history to accomplish anything is pretty impressive.

De La Cruz leads Major League Baseball with 10 stolen bases in July. It's good to see him aggressive on the basepaths after recovering from a hamstring injury earlier in the season.

Reds Showing Off the Power

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) celebrates a solo home run in the first inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The Reds led 1-0 after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds have been one of the best power-hitting teams in baseball this season, ranking tied for fifth in the majors with 139 home runs. Nearly half of Cincinnati's runs (49.8%) have come via the long ball, the second-highest percentage in baseball behind only Seattle.

The Reds have also hit a Major League-leading 30 home runs to the opposite field and are one of just six teams with at least four players who have hit 15 or more homers this season.

Last year, the Reds needed power in a big way. This year, they're getting the power, but are last in the big leagues in hitting with runners in scoring position.

Terry Francona Talks Edwin Arroyo Demotion

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) slides into second as Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) attempts to tag the bag but is late in the fifth inning between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds activated infielder Matt McLain from the injured list on Thursday afternoon and sent Edwin Arroyo to Triple-A Louisville. Arroyo has been in the big leagues since the end of May, but struggled defensively at times and struggled to find his power stroke. He also walked just over three percent of the time.

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Thursday's game about the decision.

“For young kids, the game is going fast sometimes,” Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “You can’t get too carried away with your initial [impression]. We all have first thoughts. When a kid comes back, a lot of times they look stronger. They look like they belong. They know where they’re going. So that will be the hope.”

Arroyo was chasing over 37% of the time, which is never going to work at the big league level. It's not if we will see Arroyo again, it's simply when.