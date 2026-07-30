Why the Reds Believe Matt McLain Can Still Be a Difference Maker Despite Offensive Struggles

When the Cincinnati Reds activated infielder Matt McLain off the injured list, their corresponding roster move was to demote former top prospect Edwin Arroyo back to Triple-A Louisville. While the offense was an upgrade, that doesn't really say much for Arroyo's time at the Major League level.

The Reds Value McLain's Defense

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) walks off the field after striking out in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McLain's season up to this point has not been good. He's hitting below .200 and he's sitting at a zero WAR. Since the start of last season, the 26-year-old is slashing .210/.297/.338 with 54 extra-base hits and 250 strikeouts in 778 at-bats. Manager Terry Francona spoke pregame about McLain's value to the Reds after he was activated on Thursday.

“We’re going to let him play." Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "We missed his defense. We all know we want him to hit better, himself included. I don’t want him to try to get it all back in one game. Just play the game. Be scrappy. Make all the plays. Be a good base runner. We need to see him play.”

McLain showed future star potential during his rookie campaign, where he posted a 3.6 WAR and finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2023. He slashed .290/.357/.507 with 16 home runs, 14 stolen bases, four triples, and 50 RBI. He was promoted on May 15 and was the most consistent of the rookies that were called up during the season in 2023. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury required surgery the following Spring Training, which caused him to miss the entire 2024 season, and the production never returned.

One part of McLain's game that has remained above average is his defense at second base. He was a +2 outs above average during his rookie season with slightly above-league-average arm strength. In 2025, he was +4 outs above average, and this season he is +2 outs above average. The team valued his defensive ability enough to experiment with him in center field while the team was shorthanded in the outfield with injuries. If McLain can regain some of his prior offensive success, he can be a pivotal member of trying to turn a fringe playoff team into a division contender.

The Edwin Arroyo Experiment Is Done, For Now

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) and second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) stand on the field during a stop in play in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arroyo put up career numbers in Triple-A this season, slashing 323/.383/.562 with 11 home runs, nine doubles, five triples, and 34 RBI. The question for Arroyo going into this season was whether he could show more power in his swing after he hit just three home runs the season prior, after missing the 2024 season with a shoulder injury. Well, he did that. Unfortunately, the power never showed up at the big league level, and he had just four extra-base hits in 44 games.

“You can’t get carried away with your initial… we all have first thoughts and make first impressions." Francona said. "When a kid comes back, a lot of times they look stronger. That will be the hope.”

The hope is for Arroyo to return to Triple-A and regain the confidence he showed in Louisville. He has a good feel defensively, but there were mental lapses during his time with the big league club. Arroyo was the Mariners’ ninth-ranked prospect when the Reds traded for him in 2022 as part of the Luis Castillo trade.