Emilio Pagan Can't Close, Reds Lose Heartbreaker vs. Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds had to be starving to get back on the field after an absolutely dreadful weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Unfortunately, that dread would continue on Monday. With a chance to snap the three-game losing streak, the Reds would see the home team celebrate a walk-off home run to end the night.

Let's take a look at the good, the kind of good, and the bad of Monday's 5-4 loss.

The Good

May 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Attempting to put the nightmare series against the Pirates behind them, the Reds got offensive help from nearly the entire lineup.

For just the second time this season, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes went yard in the fourth inning with a two-run shot. Add on a solo shot from JJ Bleday in the third inning, and the Reds were getting assistance from guys they have really been looking for this season.

However, it was Spencer Steer's double at the top of the eighth inning that could've been the game-winner. Blake Dunn would score from second on the Steer double, in what was very dramatic fashion.

This was the kind of performance this offense needed to have. If only it was enough to win the ball game.

The Kind Of Good

May 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Petty (61) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Reds' starting rotation continues to pile up injuries. With Brandon Williamson dealing with a shoulder issue, it was Chase Petty who would get the call-up from AAA on Monday night.

There's probably nothing like getting another chance in the big leagues, only for it to be delayed by a monsoon. Petty had to wait a little longer to take the hill on Monday, but his performance against the Cubs was easily his best in his young career.

Petty exited Monday's game after going 5.2 innings, sitting down one on a strikeout and walking two. However, the night wasn't all a dream. In the fourth inning, Petty gave up a back-breaking three-run shot after walking two batters. Still, the performance is something Petty should be proud of.

The Really Bad

All the talk about this bullpen being one of the best the franchise has had in quite some time turned into a nightmare when Emilio Pagan took the mound in the bottom of the ninth.

A triple by Pete Crow-Armstrong to start the inning, it seemed that Pagan was off from the moment he entered the game.

After PCA tied the game on a sacrifice fly, it was Michael Conforto who would put the final nail in the Reds' coffin.

We can't move on from this game fast enough.