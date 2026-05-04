Important Update Regarding Monday's Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Game

The Chicago Cubs put out an important announcement regarding Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Tonight's game has been changed to a 7:10 PM ET start time due to inclement weather in the area.

Right-handed pitcher Chase Petty was called up for Cincinnati and is expected to make his first start of the season. For the Cubs, right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera will start on the mound.

Petty has made three appearances with the Reds, all in 2025. He gave up 13 runs on 14 hits in just six innings of work.

In the minors, Petty has seen a mixed bag of results this season. He is 2-2 with a 4.38 ERA in 24 2/3 innings. He has walked 11 and struck out 29.

Petty has four starts this season for Triple-A Louisville, in which he has not given up a run. In his other two starts, he's given up 12 runs combined. It's been feast or famine for the young right-hander.

Scouting Report on Chase Petty

May 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Petty (61) reacts after a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Petty is Cincinnati's No. 8 prospect.

"From a pure stuff standpoint, Petty was just fine in 2025. It’s the quality of stuff, especially in the zone, that suffered considerably," MLB Pipeline wrote. "His fastball still averaged around 95 mph and sniffed triple digits, with the two-seamer continuing to get ground-ball contact. But Triple-A hitters hit .417 off the pitch from July 1 on, according to Synergy. His breaking stuff, an 89-90 mph cutterish gyro slider and a low-80s sweeper, still missed bats but not nearly as often in that second half. His upper-80s changeup can flash above average with sink and fade to it."

Edward Cabrera Scouting Report

Cabrera came over to the Cubs from the Miami Marlins in the offseason and has gotten off to a really nice start. In six starts, Cabrera has an ERA of 3.06 to go along with 29 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings.

In his last start, he gave up three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings in an 8-3 win over the San Diego Padres.

The Reds will look to snap their three-game losing streak. They are just 1-5 against the National League Central this season.

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