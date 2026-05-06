Emilio Pagán Shares Optimistic Injury Update, Reveals Hamstring Wasn’t 100 Percent

Emilio Pagan left Tuesday night's loss to the Chicago Cubs after just one pitch in the ninth inning. He threw the pitch and immediately grabbed his left hamstring before tumbling over in pain.

The 34-year-old left the field on a cart.

On Wednesday, the Reds placed Pagan on the 15-day injured list with a grade two hamstring strain. The timeline for that injury can be anywhere from four to eight weeks.

Pagan told Charlie Goldsmith that he thought his season was over.

The veteran reliever spoke to the media before Wednesday's game. Charlie Goldsmith posted an excerpt of what he had to say on X.

He said that the hamstring hadn’t been comfortable over the last month, and he was getting treatment. But he felt like he was getting to the end of it until yesterday. He felt turning a corner. Also, he said he’ll pitch hurt. He wasn’t injured until yesterday.



He feels like he’s letting a lot of people down. He’s crushed about having to miss time with about as bad of an injury as he has had.

Pagan's Struggles Make More Sense Now

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) reacts to an injury during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Pagan initially felt his hamstring a couple of weeks ago. Since then, he's struggled. Not counting the one pitch he threw on Tuesday night, Pagan had given up a run in two consecutive outings, including three of his last four. Before that, Pagan had recorded seven straight scoreless appearances out of the Cincinnati bullpen.

The Reds will need one of Tony Santillan, Graham Ashcraft, or Connor Phillips to step into the closer role with Pagan on the IL. They called up Tejay Antone from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday afternoon.

JJ Bleday Taking Advantage of Opportunity

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville, JJ Bleday has taken advantage of getting everyday playing time. In eight games, the left-hander is slashing .292/.414/.833 with five extra-base hits in just 29 plate appearances.

“I’m blessed to be here,” Bleday told Goldsmith. “I’m doing whatever I can to contribute to the best of my ability to help the team win. I’ve pretty much hit everywhere now in my career. It’s good to be up there and have that position. It’s a good spot to be.”

Bleday went from Triple-A Louisville to the No. 2 spot in the Reds' lineup.

While Bleday was signed on a one-year deal in the offseason, the Reds still have him under team control for two more years. It's a small sample size, but the Reds may have gotten a steal in free agency.