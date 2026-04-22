Eugenio Suárez Called His Shot on Dane Myers Before First Reds Home Run

The Cincinnati Reds won their fifth straight game on Tuesday to improve to a National League Central leading 16-8.

They did so behind five home runs. Two from Elly De La Cruz, one from Dane Myers, one from Ke'Bryan Hayes, and one from Spencer Steer.

Myers' home run was his first as a Red and he told Jim Day postgame that Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez manifested it before the game.

"First of all, have to give thanks to God for me being healthy and being able to put on a big league uniform, but yeah, actually it was Geno's idea," Myers told Jim Day Looking at some film pregame and a couple of deep lineouts off the pitcher we faced tonight and he told me tonight was the night that I finally cleared the wall so I am glad I did."

Myers, who played center field and hit leadoff for TJ Friedl, who had the day off, was Cincinnati's first leadoff hitter to score four or more runs since Jake Fraley did so in 2022.

The Reds acquired Myers from the Miami Marlins and he has really enjoyed his new squad so far this season.

"It feels good," he continued. "Like I said in spring, I think this team has what it takes to play meaningful ball games in the season. If we stay the course, I think that'll happen."

Reds manager Terry Francona was happy to see the offense break out.

"I am happy for our guys," Francona said. "We got some breathing room and we kind of needed it. We haven't done that very often. I was happy for our hitters...We did some really good things offensively."

Reds by the Numbers

Apr 21, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates after a home run against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

The Reds have won 16 of their first 24 games and it is just the 11th time in franchise history that they have done this.

The Reds are 10-2 on the road. To put that in perspective, they did not win their 10th game on the road last season until May 7th.

Sal Stewart is just the fourth rookie with at least 8 homers and 23 RBI before May, since RBI became an official stat in 1920.

Elly De La Cruz has six home runs against left-handed pitching this season. That is more than any other player in Major League Baseball. De La Cruz hit five home runs against lefties all of last season. He hit four balls over 100 mph on Tuesday night.