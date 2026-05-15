Eugenio Suárez Takes Major Step Toward Return From Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez took an important step in his recovery from an oblique injury on Friday, taking batting practice on the field for the first time, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

When the Reds signed Suarez late in free agency, they wanted a bat they could stick right in the middle of the order and provide the team with some pop. However, Suarez got off to a slow start, slashing just .231/.300/.363 with six extra-base hits in 25 games. Then, Suarez was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain on April 23.

He has hated being injured and not being able to be on the field with his teammates.

“Obviously, it’s very tough for me," Suárez told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon earlier this month. "I want to be with the boys outside there doing my best. It’s part of the process that I’ve been going through. I’ll be back very soon. I’m doing my best to cheer for them from the bench, trying to help them keep their good vibes, especially at this tough moment that we’ve been passing through. It’s part of the game.”

He will likely need to go on a minor league rehab assignment before he returns to action with the Reds. Whenever that is, it'll be interesting to see how the lineup shakes up on a daily basis.

Louisville Bats Hosted "Nothing Night" at Ball Park

The Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, brought back their fourth annual Nothing Night this week. The idea was simple: strip away all the usual ballpark extras like ad reads, in-game videos, and on-field entertainment, and let fans experience baseball the way it used to be.

“You're throwing it back to old school baseball,” Bats Director of Marketing Vince Zielen told Sheldon. “Nowadays everyone's going the Savannah Bananas route and trying to do as much as possible. So why not go to the opposite end? And that's what our thought process was with bringing this here: 'We're Minor League Baseball. We can do both ends of the spectrum. So, let's do it. Let's have fun.’"

While many fans embraced it, Bats pitcher Sam Benschoter prefers something going on.

"It's interesting compared to some of the other nights we have. We'll have, like, [inflatable mascot act] The Zooperstars! and you've got everything going on. And then today it's just baseball," he said. "I definitely like something going on, but on the other side of the coin it's easier to hear your thoughts. Sometimes I don't want to hear my thoughts.”