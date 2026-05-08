The Cincinnati Reds got some good news and some not-so-good news on Friday regarding right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder and infielder Eugenio Suarez.

The good news revolves around Lowder, who left in Thursday's game against the Cubs in the fourth inning due to shoulder discomfort.

Lowder will not be going on the injured list just yet. The MRI on his shoulder was good and there was no structural damage. He received an injection to his AC joint to allow to 'calm down,' according to Mike Petraglia. If the injection goes well and Lowder starts to feel better, he could throw a side session on Sunday.

"We’re going to error on the side of caution," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "It’s not just (set) that he’s going to go on the IL. This is the hard part — he has only been feeling it in games. He might not even do this (the bullpen) if we feel it’s not the right thing to do. We’ll see how he feels. The last thing we want is have him pitch an inning and then have him go out of the game."

The not so good news was the update on Suarez. While it's nothing to panic about, he will not be taking swings in the case for a few days. The Reds feel that he is about 50% better than where he was, but they're hoping rest will continue to expedite his healing process. He will continue to run and take ground balls in the infield.

Other Injury Updates

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) watches live batting practice after his workout at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter Greene is rehabbing in Arizona and throwing up to 150 feet. The hope is for Greene to return to the mound sometime around July.

Caleb Ferguson's rehab continues to go well. He's yet to pitch for the Reds this season. He is scheduled to throw another inning in a minor league rehab appearance on Friday.

Emilio Pagan, who the Reds placed on the injured list earlier this week, is going to start throwing from his knees on Friday. Pagan has a grade two hamstring strain and is expected to miss anywhere from 4-6 weeks.

Nick Lodolo will make his season debut with Cincinnati on Friday night against the Astros.

Jose Franco, who was sent down before Friday's game, will pitch two innings on Sunday and they plan to stretch him back out so that he can be an option to start if need be later in the season.