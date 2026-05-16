Fending Off Late Surge, Reds Take First Game in Guardians Series 7-6

On Friday night, the Cincinnati Reds hit the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the highly regarded Ohio Cup. For some reason, Cleveland fans want to say Cincinnati is in Kentucky as a slight, but it's okay to overlook them. Those poor people will be watching Deshaun Watson lead their football team this fall.

Let's get back on the subject, shall we? The Reds were coming off a series loss to the Washington Nationals, but had a monster 14-run win on Thursday. Friday's performance against the Guardians proved this offense didn't get all its anger out in losing the series to the Nationals. The bullpen, on the other hand, was less than impressive.

The Reds secured game one of the series in Cleveland with a shaky 7-6 victory. Let's break down all the action from the big win.

Surging Trajectory

May 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) walks through the dugout before the game against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Andrew Abbott got the start on Friday night, and he did not disappoint. The 2025 MLB All-Star went five innings, delivering two strikeouts and allowing just one run.

Abbott attempted to get the team through the sixth inning, but Rhys Hoskins, who nearly hit one out in the at-bat before, finally bested Abbott with a home run, leading to Abbott's exit.

If not for an agonizingly long at-bat by Travis Bazzana in the second, there's no doubt Abbott could've worked later into this one. Still, it was a strong performance from a player the Reds desperately need.

Bullpen Madness

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (42) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Reds own 8-3. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abbott's start was nearly spoiled by a dud performance from the bullpen in the eighth inning. Graham Ashcraft was pulled after 15 pitches, where he walked three, and finished the day by giving up four runs.

In for relief of Ashcraft was Brock Burke, and things only got slightly better with Burke's appearance. Burke was able to get the Reds out of the inning, but it was the kind of performance that had everyone in Cincinnati feeling sick to their stomachs.

Tejay Antone heard the groans of the Reds faithful and delivered the save on Friday night. Antone's return has been one of the best stories in baseball this season.

Insurance On Offense

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) celebrates his two-run home run with right fielder Spencer Steer (7) in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

After putting up 15 runs on Thursday, it would not have surprised anyone to see the bats go cold on Friday. It's just the way this season has gone. However, this offense wasn't going to allow Abbott's starting performance to be wasted.

JJ Bleday continued his hot streak. The former first-round pick had a massive day at the plate with three hits. But it wasn't just Bleday leading the charge in this one. Nearly the entire offense made waves in Friday's win. Matt McLain even smacked his fifth home run of the season.

Let's see more of this offense moving forward.

It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win. Ask anyone, a one-run win feels just as good as a 14-run win. Let's keep the vibes rolling.